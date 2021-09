CoronaVirus India Update : देश में कोविड-19 के 23,529 नए मामले, 195 में सबसे कम एक्टिव मरीज

India reports 23,529 new #COVID19 cases, 28,718 recoveries and 311 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Active cases: 2,77,020

Total cases: 3,37,39,980

Total recoveries: 3,30,14,898

Death toll: 4,48,062



Total vaccination: 88,34,70,578 (65,34,306 in last 24 hrs)