CoronaVirus India Update : देश में कोरोना के 22,431 नए मामले, 204 दिन में सबसे कम एक्टिव मरीज

India reports 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 2,44,198

Total recoveries: 3,32,00,258

Death toll: 4,49,856

Total cases: 3,38,94,312



Vaccination: 92,63,68,608 (43,09,525 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/5jJXWBK33O