India reports 72,330 new #COVID19 cases, 40,382 discharges, and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,22,21,665

Total recoveries: 1,14,74,683

Active cases: 5,84,055

Death toll: 1,62,927



Total vaccination: 6,51,17,896 pic.twitter.com/zoMlMyXlKj