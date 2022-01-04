ऋषिकेश घूमने गए 28 पर्यटक निकले कोरोना पॉजिटिव (live updates)

COVID-19: AIIMS, Delhi cancels remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10; asks faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022
#Omicron: Punjab Govt imposes night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022
Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated
Gyms to remain closed
Only fully vaccinated staff to attend Govt, pvt offices pic.twitter.com/UXwg2wUB4H
I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022
India reports 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 11,007 recoveries, and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022
Daily positivity rate: 3.24%
Active cases: 1,71,830
Total recoveries: 3,43,06,414
Death toll: 4,82,017
Total vaccination: 1,46,70,18,464 pic.twitter.com/z9Qj9XPSfw