Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऋषिकेश घूमने गए 28 पर्यटक निकले कोरोना पॉजिटिव (live updates)

webdunia
मंगलवार, 4 जनवरी 2022 (10:38 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 33,379 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,49,60,261 हो गई है जबकि एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1,71,830 पर पहुंच गई। देश में ओमीक्रोन संक्रमितों की संख्‍या बढ़कर 1892 हो गई। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर की जानकारी...


11:40 AM, 4th Jan
-उत्तराखंड में ऋषिकेश घूमने गए 28 पर्यटक निकले कोरोना पॉजिटिव। 

11:23 AM, 4th Jan
-दिल्ली एम्स ने रद्द की जाड़े की छुट्टियां
-कोरोनावायरस और ओमिक्रॉन को देखते हुए लिया फैसला। 
-फेकल्टी मेंबर्स से तत्काल ड्यूटी जॉइन करने को कहा।

10:46 AM, 4th Jan
-पंजाब में आज से नाइट कर्फ्यू। रात 10 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू।
-स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, 50 फीसदी क्षमता से खुलेंगे पब और रेस्टोरेंट। 
-राज्य में सोमवार को मिले थे 400 से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित।

10:44 AM, 4th Jan
-दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल भी कोरोना संक्रमित।
-भाजपा सांसद मनोज तिवारी को हुआ कोरोना। परसो रात से अस्वस्थ थे तिवारी।

10:43 AM, 4th Jan
-केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मंगलवार को जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 124 और संक्रमितों की मौत के बाद मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 4,82,017 हो गई है। उपचाराधीन मामले संक्रमण के कुल मामलों का 0.49 प्रतिशत हैं जबकि कोविड-19 से स्वस्थ होने की राष्ट्रीय दर 98.13 प्रतिशत है। पिछले 24 घंटों में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या में 26,248 मामलों की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है।
-संक्रमण की दैनिक दर 3.24 प्रतिशत और साप्ताहिक दर 2.05 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई। देश में अब तक कुल 3,43,06,414 लोग संक्रमण मुक्त हो चुके हैं और कोविड-19 से मृत्यु दर 1.38 प्रतिशत है। राष्ट्रव्यापी टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत कोविड-19 रोधी टीकों की अब तक 146.70 करोड़ से अधिक खुराक दी जा चुकी है।

10:42 AM, 4th Jan
-देश के 23 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से कोरोना वायरस के नए स्वरूप ‘ओमीक्रोन’ के अब तक 1,892 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, जिनमें से 766 लोग संक्रमण मुक्त हो चुके हैं या विदेश चले गए हैं।
-नए स्वरूप के महाराष्ट्र में सबसे अधिक 568 मामले सामने आए और इसके बाद दिल्ली में 382, केरल में 185, राजस्थान में 174, गुजरात में 152, और तमिलनाडु में 121 मामले सामने आए हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

देश में कोरोना के 33,379 नए मामले, ओमीक्रोन से 1,892 संक्रमित

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos