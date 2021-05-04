Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

CoronaVirus Live Updates : ब्रिटेन से आवश्यक चिकित्सकीय सामग्री लेकर चेन्नई पहुंचे वायु सेना के विमान

मंगलवार, 4 मई 2021 (14:35 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में कोरोनावायरस (CoronaVirus) का कहर तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है। आज देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 करोड़ के पार हो गई। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


02:34 PM, 4th May
-कोरोना महामारी की भयावह लहर के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में दुनिया के कई देश भारत की मदद कर रहे हैं जिसके तहत ब्रिटेन से 450 खाली ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडरों समेत करीब 35 टन चिकित्सकीय उपकरणों को लेकर भारतीय वायु सेना के विमान मंगलवार को यहां पहुंचे। ये चिकित्सकीय उपकरण ब्रिटेन ने भारत को अनुदान के रूप में दिए हैं।
- भारतीय रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी के अनुसार, ब्रिटेन ने कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी घातक लहर का सामना कर रहे भारत को पांच हजार ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर अनुदान के रूप में दिए हैं ताकि भारत में खाली ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडरों की कमी दूर की जा सके। इनमें से 900 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर तमिलनाडु को दिए जाएंगे।
-रक्षा मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी विज्ञप्ति के मुताबिक वायु सेना के दो सी-17 ग्लोबमास्टर मालवाहक विमान ब्रिटेन से चिकित्सकीय उपकरण लाने के लिए दो मई को गुजरात के जामनगर वायु सैन्य अड्डे से रवाना हुए थे।
-वायु सेना के दोनों विमान लगातार साढ़े 11 घंटे की उड़ान के बाद ब्रिटेन के ब्रिज नॉर्टन पहुंचे और वहां से जीवन रक्षक चिकित्सकीय उपकरण लेकर देश के लिए रवाना हुए।

01:42 PM, 4th May
webdunia
-अमेरिका के शीर्ष स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एंथनी फाउची ने कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर से बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुए भारत में हालात को बहुत निराशाजनक करार दिया और भारत सरकार को अस्थायी फील्ड अस्पताल तत्काल बनाने के लिए सैन्य बलों समेत सभी संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह दी।
-उन्होंने अन्य देशों से भी अपील की कि वे भारत की मदद के लिए केवल सामग्री ही नहीं, बल्कि कर्मी भी मुहैया कराएं।

01:23 PM, 4th May
-बड़ी खबर, कोरोना के बढ़ते संकट के बीच IPL रद्द
-BCCI के वाइस-प्रेसिडेंट राजीव शुक्ला ने बताया कि आईपीएल 2021 को फिलहाल सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।


12:26 PM, 4th May
-दिल्ली सरकार लॉकडाउन से प्रभावित हुए ऑटो-रिक्शा एवं टैक्सी चालकों को 5-5 हजार रुपए की वित्तीय मदद देगी।
-दिल्ली सरकार 72 लाख राशन कार्ड धारको को दो महीने का राशन निशुल्क देगी: मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
-मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कोविड-19 के मामलों में वृद्धि के बीच कहा, बिहार में 15 मई तक लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया।

11:48 AM, 4th May
-पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि देश में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने का एकमात्र तरीका लॉकडाउन ही है।
-उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन ही एकमात्र समाधान है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र की निष्क्रियता से निर्दोष लोग मर रहे हैं। 

10:29 AM, 4th May
-देश में 3,57,229 नए कोरोना मरीज सामने आए, 3449 की मौत।
-अब तक कुल 2,02,82,833 संक्रमित, 1,66,13,292 रिकवर, 2,22,408 की मौत और 34,47,133 एक्टिव मरीज।

10:28 AM, 4th May
-मोरक्को और अल्जीरिया में कोरोना वायरस के भारतीय स्ट्रैन का पहला मामला सामने आया है।
-मोरक्को के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक देश के सबसे बड़े शहर केसाब्लांका में 2 लोगों के कोरोना के भारतीय स्ट्रैन से पीड़ित होने का पता चला है।
-दूसरी तरफ अल्जीरियाई स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय से संबंद्ध पास्टयूर इंस्टीट्यूट के मुताबिक यहां टिपजा प्रांज में इसी तरह के छह मामले सामने आये हैं।

10:28 AM, 4th May
-इजराइल कोरोना वायरस से निपटने में भारत की मदद करने के लिए पूरे सप्ताह वहां जीवन रक्षक उपकरण भेजेगा।
-यहां जारी एक बयान में बताया गया कि भारत को ऑक्सीजन जनरेटर और श्वासयंत्रों समेत चिकित्सकीय उपकरण भेजे जाएंगे।
-इजराइल के विदेश मंत्री गाबी अश्केनजी ने बयान में कहा, 'भारत इजराइल के सबसे निकट और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण मित्रों में शामिल है। हम खासकर इस मुश्किल दौर में भारत के साथ खड़े हैं और हमारे भारतीय भाइयों एवं बहनों के लिए जीवन रक्षक उपकरण भेज रहे हैं।'
-विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि यह आपात सहायता दोनों देशों के बीच 'गहरी मित्रता को दर्शाती' है।

10:27 AM, 4th May
-भारतीय-अमेरिकी भाई-बहनों ने भारत में कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए आवश्यक चिकित्सकीय ऑक्सीजन भेजने के
मकसद से 2,80,000 डॉलर से अधिक राशि जुटाई है।
-गैर लाभकारी संगठन ‘लिटिल मेंटर्स’ के संस्थापकों जिया, करीना और अरमान गुप्ता ने अपने स्कूली मित्रों और उनके परिवारों की मदद से यह राशि एकत्र की, ताकि वे दिल्ली और इसके आस-पास के अस्पतालों में जरूरतमंद मरीजों के लिए ऑक्सीजन सांद्रक और वेंटिलेटर जैसे जीवन रक्षक उपकरणों का प्रबंध कर सकें। इन बच्चों की आयु 15 साल है।

