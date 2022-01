India reports 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours



Daily positivity rate: 10.21%



Active cases: 5,90,611

Total recoveries: 3,44,53,603

Death toll: 4,83,790



Total vaccination: 151.58 crore doses pic.twitter.com/Qmm2qQcHOS