कोरोनावायरस Live Updates : चीन में 13 लोग कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए

रविवार, 19 जुलाई 2020 (22:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) संक्रमण के मामले 10.70 लाख के पार पहुंच गए। हालांकि  राहत की बात यह है कि मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की दर 63 फीसदी पहुंच गई यानी अब तक 6.77 लाख से अधिक लोग इस महामारी से निजात पा चुके हैं। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 

10:44 PM, 19th Jul
चीन के उरुमकी शहर में रविवार को 13 लोगों के कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद बिल्कुल हाल ही में संक्रमित पाए गए लोगों की कुल संख्या कम से कम 30 हो गई है।
 

10:44 PM, 19th Jul
जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 701 नए मामले सामने आए जो किसी एक दिन की सबसे बड़ी संख्या है।

09:20 PM, 19th Jul
केरल में रविवार को 13 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों समेत कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 821 नए मामले सामने आए, जिसके साथ ही संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 12,000 के आंकड़े को पार कर गई। यह राज्य में अब तक एक ही दिन में सामने आए सर्वाधिक मामले हैं।

09:20 PM, 19th Jul
मुंबई में अधिक कीमत पर रेमडेसिवीर इंजेक्शन बेचने के आरोप में 7 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। यह दवाई कोविड-19 के इलाज में इस्तेमाल होती है। पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी यह इंजेक्शन 30,000 रुपए में बेच रहे थे जबकि इसकी अधिकतम खुदरा कीमत 5400 रुपए है।

09:19 PM, 19th Jul
दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण के 1,211 नए मामले सामने आए। यह पिछले एक महीने में एक दिन में सामने आने वाले मामलों की सबसे कम संख्या है, वहीं पिछले 24 घंटों में इस बीमारी के कारण 31 और मरीजों की मौत हो गई।

09:19 PM, 19th Jul
कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित उत्तरप्रदेश के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री राजेश अग्रवाल को हालत में सुधार नहीं होने पर दिल्ली रेफर कर दिया गया है।

09:18 PM, 19th Jul
असम के राजभवन में कोविड-19 के 70 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। राजभवन के एक अधिकारी ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

09:18 PM, 19th Jul
नेपाल में रविवार को 156 लोगों के कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 17,658 हो गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटे में 58 रोगियों को छुट्टी दी जा चुकी है। इसके साथ ही देश में ठीक हो चुके लोगों की कुल संख्या 11,695 हो गई है। देश में अब तक 3,15,570 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है। नेपाल में संक्रमण के चलते कुल 40 लोगों की जान चली गई है

09:17 PM, 19th Jul
पंजाब में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से आठ और लोगों की मौत के बाद के बाद मृतकों की कुल संख्या 254 हो गई है। इसके अलावा 310 लोगों के संक्रमित होने के साथ ही रोगियों की तादाद 10,100 तक पहुंच गई है।

07:12 PM, 19th Jul
पुडुचेरी में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 109 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,999 हो गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी।

05:32 PM, 19th Jul
कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को रोकने के लिए तमिलनाडु में लगातार तीसरे रविवार को बगैर किसी छूट के लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया है। लोगों के घरों के अंदर ही रहने के कारण हर जगह सड़कें सुनसान नजर आईं।

05:32 PM, 19th Jul
पाकिस्तान में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 के 1,579 नए मामले सामने आने के साथ ही रविवार तक 2,63,496 लोगों के कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है।

03:47 PM, 19th Jul
-कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इस महामारी के खिलाफ जंग में सभी से एकजुटता का आह्वान किया है।


03:45 PM, 19th Jul
-पाकिस्तान में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 के 1,579 नए मामले सामने आए, रविवार तक यहां 2,63,496 लोग कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित। 
-स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया कि देश में अब तक 2,04,276 मरीज उपचार के बाद स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।
-पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 से 46 लोगों की मौत होने के साथ ही देश में अब तक इस बीमारी से मरने वालों की संख्या 5,568 पहुंच गई है।

03:35 PM, 19th Jul
पंजाब में कांग्रेस के 2 विधायक कोविड-19 से संक्रमित
मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने रविवार को बताया कि पंजाब में कांग्रेस के दो विधायक कोविड-19 से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, ‘मेरे सहकर्मी फगवाड़ा के कांग्रेस विधायक बलविंदर धालीवाल और तरण तारण के विधायक डॉ धरमबीर कोविड-19 से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।‘
ALSO READ: पंजाब में कांग्रेस के 2 विधायक कोविड-19 से संक्रमित

02:55 PM, 19th Jul
कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने श्रद्धालुओं से सोमवार 20 जुलाई को पड़ने वाली सोमवती अमावस्या पर हरिद्वार आने से बचने की अपील की।

01:38 PM, 19th Jul
-अरुणाचल प्रदेश में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 41 नए मामले आने के साथ ही राज्य में संक्रमण के मामलों की संख्या 650 पर पहुंच गई।
-ओडिशा में कोविड-19 से संक्रमित 736 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद राज्य में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 17,000 पार कर गया। इसके अलावा पांच और संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत के बाद राज्य में इस स‍ंक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 91 हो गई। 


12:43 PM, 19th Jul
-इस वैश्विक महामारी से अब तक कुल 26,816 लोगों की मौत हुई है जिनमें से सबसे अधिक 11,596 लोगों की मौत महाराष्ट्र में हुई। इसके बाद दिल्ली में 3,597, तमिलनाडु में 2,403, गुजरात में 2,122, कर्नाटक में 1,240, उत्तर प्रदेश में 1,108, पश्चिम बंगाल में 1,076, मध्य प्रदेश में 706 और आंध्र प्रदेश में 586 लोगों की मौत हुई।
-राजस्थान में कोविड-19 से अभी तक 553, तेलंगाना में 409, हरियाणा में 344, पंजाब में 246, जम्मू कश्मीर में 236, बिहार में 208, ओडिशा में 86, असम में 53, उत्तराखंड में 52, झारखंड में 46 और केरल में 40 लोगों ने जान गंवाई।
-पुडुचेरी में इस संक्रमण से 28, छत्तीसगढ़ में 24, गोवा में 21, चंडीगढ़ में 12, हिमाचल प्रदेश में 11, त्रिपुरा में पांच, अरुणाचल प्रदेश में तीन, मेघालय और दादरा और नागर हवेली तथा दमन और दीव में दो-दो जबकि लद्दाख में एक मरीज की मौत हुई।


12:37 PM, 19th Jul
- मेघालय में एक बीएसएफ जवान समेत कोविड-19 के 2 और मरीजों की मौत, राज्य में मृतकों की संख्या 4 हुई।

12:23 PM, 19th Jul
-मुंबई, दिल्ली, चेन्नई और कोलकाता के बाद अब बेंगलुरु कोरोना का नया हॉटस्पॉट बनता नजर आ रहा है। बेंगलुरु में अभी तक 29,621 मामले सामने आए हैं जिनमें से 6,540 लोगों को अस्पतालों से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 631 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 

10:59 AM, 19th Jul
-ओडिशा में 1 दिन में कोविड-19 के 736 नए मामले, 607 स्वस्थ। राज्य में अब तक 17,437 संक्रमित, 11,937 स्वस्‍थ हुए। 

10:54 AM, 19th Jul
-मिजोरम में कोविड-19 के 2 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद राज्य में संक्रमण के मामले बढ़कर रविवार को 284 हो गए।

10:51 AM, 19th Jul
-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विक्टोरिया राज्य में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामलों में एक दिन की राहत के बाद अगले दिन बड़ी संख्या में संक्रमण के मामले सामने आए। संक्रमण को देखते हुए मेलबर्न और पड़ोसी मिटशेल में मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।
-स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने रविवार को पिछले 24 घंटे में संक्रमण के 363 नए मामले दर्ज किए। दो बुजुर्ग पुरुषों और एक महिला की मौत हो जाने से देश में संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 122 हो गई है।

10:27 AM, 19th Jul
-देश में कोविड-19 से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित जिलों में शामिल इंदौर में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान संक्रमण के 129 नए मामले मिलने के बाद इस महामारी के मरीजों की तादाद बढ़कर 6,035 पर पहुंच गई है।

10:06 AM, 19th Jul
-भारत में 24 घंटों में 34902 नए मामले सामने आए, 543 क‍ी मौत
-देश में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के 10,77,618 मामले सामने आए, इनमें से 3,73,379 एक्टिव मामले, 6,77,423 स्वस्थ और 26,816 की मौत।
 

09:56 AM, 19th Jul
-दक्षिण अफ्रीका कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामले में दुनिया का पांचवा देश बन गया है। यहां संक्रमण के मामले 3,50,879 पर पहुंच गए हैं।
-देश में शनिवार को संक्रमण के 13,285 नए मामले सामने आए और इसी के साथ संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ कर 3,50,879 हो गए हैं। संख्या के मामले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पेरू को पीछे छोड़ दिया है।
-संक्रमण के पुष्ट मामलों में अब भी अमेरिका सबसे आगे हैं इसके बाद ब्राजील, भारत और रूस का नाम आता है। इस सूची में पांचवा नाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका का जुड़ गया है।

08:27 AM, 19th Jul
-इंदौर, भोपाल समेत मध्यप्रदेश के कई शहरों में आज पूर्ण लॉकडाउन।
-उत्तरप्रदेश के मुरादाबाद में भी आज लॉकडाउन।


08:18 AM, 19th Jul
-पश्चिम बंगाल में शनिवार को पहली बार एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 2,000 से अधिक नए मामले सामने आए, जिससे राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 40,000 के पार पहुंच गई।

08:10 AM, 19th Jul
-पिछले 24 घंटे में महाराष्‍ट्र में रिकॉर्ड 8348 नए केस सामने आए, जबकि इस दौरान 144 मरीजों की कोरोना वायरस से मौत
-राज्‍य में अब तक 3,00,937 लोग कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित, 11596 लोगों की मौत 
-ठाणे के हॉटस्पॉट वाले इलाकों में आज से 31 जुलाई तक सम्पूर्ण लॉकडाउन रहेगा

08:08 AM, 19th Jul
-उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की एक और मंत्री कोरोना संक्रमित पाई गई हैं।
-कैबिनेट मंत्री कमल रानी को शनिवार श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 

