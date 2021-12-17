Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

WHO ने SII की Covovax को दी आपातकालीन उपयोग की मंजूरी

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 17 दिसंबर 2021 (21:27 IST)
कोरोनावायरस (Corona Virus) महामारी के खिलाफ जंग में सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने सीरम की कोरोना वैक्सीन कोवोवैक्स (Covovax) को आपातकालीन उपयोग (Emergency Use) की मंजूरी दे दी है।
/div>
 
सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया ने ट्‍वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। इंस्टीट्यूट ने कोवोवैक्स को आपातकालीन उपयोग के लिए WHO की मंजूरी मिल गई है। पूनावाला ने कहा- इससे कोरोना के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई को मजबूती मिलेगी। अमेरिकी कंपनी नोवावैक्स के फॉर्मूले पर बनी यह वैक्सीन 12 से 17 साल के बच्चों पर कारगर है। भारत में एसआईआई इसे तैयार कर रही है।
इससे कोरोना के खिलाफ हमारी लड़ाई और मजबूत होगी। WHO ने कहा कि कोवोवैक्स की मंजूरी से निम्न-आय वाले देशों में अधिक से अधिक लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए चल रहे प्रयासों को भी मजबूती मिलेगी। वर्तमान में वैक्सीनों की कमी के कारण गरीब देशों तक इनकी पर्याप्त पहुंच नहीं बन पा रही है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

महाराष्ट्र में ओमिक्रॉन के 8 नए मामले, देश में कुल संक्रमित संख्या 109 हुई

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos