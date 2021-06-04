Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कोविड सेंटर को हुआ 1 साल, मरीजों संग हेल्थवर्कर्स ने मनाया जश्न

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 4 जून 2021 (11:11 IST)
मुंबई। मुंबई के गोरेगांव में स्थित नेस्को कोविड ​​​​-19 सेंटर को एक साल पूरे होने पर हेल्थकेयर वर्करों ने यहां जमकर जश्न मनाया। सोशल मीडिया पर इसके वीडियो भी जमकर वायरल हुए।
 
मुंबई के गोरेगांव में नेस्को सीओवीआईडी ​​​​-19 सेंटर को एक साल पूरा हो गया। 2 जून को इस अवसर पर हेल्थकेयर वर्करों को सेंटर में आयोजित एक मनोरंजन कार्यक्रम के दौरान मरीजों के वार्ड के अंदर अपने डांस मूव्स दिखाते हुए देखा गया।

कोविड सेंटर में डांस के वीडियो पहले भी वायरल हुए हैं पर इस वीडियो में स्पष्‍ट दिखाई दे रहा है कि जश्न के दौरान लोग सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करना भूल गए। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि महाराष्‍ट्र में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से घट रहा है। गुरुवार को राज्य में कोविड-19 के 15,229 नए मामले सामने आए और 307 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 57,91,413 और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 97,394 हो गई।
 
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि दिन में अस्पतालों से 25,617 मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली है और कुल संक्रमण मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 54,86,206 हो गई। राज्य में अब 2,04,974 मरीजों का उपचार चल रहा है।

