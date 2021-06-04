कोविड सेंटर को हुआ 1 साल, मरीजों संग हेल्थवर्कर्स ने मनाया जश्न

उल्लेखनीय है कि महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से घट रहा है। गुरुवार को राज्य में कोविड-19 के 15,229 नए मामले सामने आए और 307 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 57,91,413 और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 97,394 हो गई।
#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021