भारत के कड़े रुख के आगे झुका ब्रिटेन, अब Covishield लगा चुके यात्रियों को नहीं रहना होगा क्वारंटीन

भारत में ब्रिटिश उच्चायुक्त एलेक्स एलिस ने एक वीडियो संदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि यूके जाने वाले भारतीय यात्रियों के लिए 11 अक्टूबर से कोविशील्ड या यूके द्वारा अनुमोदित किसी अन्य वैक्सीन लेने वालों को क्वारंटाइन में नहीं रहना होगा। हालांकि उन्होंने भारत की देसी कोरोना वैक्सीन कोवैक्सीन सर्टिफिकेट को लेकर चुप्पी साध रखी है।
No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) October 7, 2021
Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month. pic.twitter.com/cbI8Gqp0Qt