भारत के कड़े रुख के आगे झुका ब्रिटेन, अब Covishield लगा चुके यात्रियों को नहीं रहना होगा क्वारंटीन

webdunia
गुरुवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2021 (23:02 IST)
लंदन। भारत सरकार के सख्त रवैए के आगे ब्रिटेन को झुकना पड़ा है। भारत से कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगवाकर ब्रिटेन जाने वाले यात्रियों को अब क्वारंटीन नहीं होना पड़ेगा। 11 अक्टूबर से नए नियम लागू होंगे। 
 
ब्रिटिश सरकार ने बताया कि 11 अक्टूबर से कोविशील्ड या यूके में मंजूरी पाए किसी अन्य वैक्सीन को लगाने वाले भारतीय यात्रियों को क्वारंटीन नहीं किया जाएगा।

इससे पूर्व ब्रिटेन की सरकार ने यूके जाने वाले भारतीय यात्रियों के लिए 10 दिनों का क्वारंटाइन आवश्यक कर दिया था। ब्रिटेन का यह नया निमय 4 अक्टूबर से अमल में आ गया था।
भारत में ब्रिटिश उच्चायुक्त एलेक्स एलिस ने एक वीडियो संदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि यूके जाने वाले भारतीय यात्रियों के लिए 11 अक्टूबर से कोविशील्ड या यूके द्वारा अनुमोदित किसी अन्य वैक्सीन लेने वालों को क्वारंटाइन में नहीं रहना होगा। हालांकि उन्होंने भारत की देसी कोरोना वैक्सीन कोवैक्सीन सर्टिफिकेट को लेकर चुप्पी साध रखी है।

जापान की राजधानी टोक्यो में 6.1 तीव्रता का भूकंप, क्या जारी किया गया सुनामी का अलर्ट?

