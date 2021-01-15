पड़ोसी देशों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की आपूर्ति के लिए भारत ने बनाया शानदार प्लान, खुश हुए अमेरिकी सांसद

Great to see our ally India purchasing and supplying millions of doses of #COVID vaccines, manufactured in India, to its neighbors and partner nations around the world. (1/2)https://t.co/pRuqp0P3Yn— Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 14, 2021
भारत की कोविड-19 टीकों की लाखों खुराक खरीदने और नेपाल, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंका, अफगानिस्तान, सेशेल्स तथा मॉरीशस में इनकी आपूर्ति कराने की योजना है।
India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of inoculations. In a time of great need for the entire international community, India is stepping up to help the world overcome this pandemic. (2/2)— Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 14, 2021