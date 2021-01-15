Select Your Language

पड़ोसी देशों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की आपूर्ति के लिए भारत ने बनाया शानदार प्लान, खुश हुए अमेरिकी सांसद

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 15 जनवरी 2021 (09:30 IST)
वाशिंगटन। पड़ोसी देशो को कोरोना वैक्सीन की आपूर्ति के लिए भारत ने एक शानदार प्लान तैयार किया है। इसके तहत लाखों कोरोना टीके खरीदकर 6 पड़ोसी देशों को सप्लाय किए जाएंगे। अमेरिका के एक वरिष्ठ सांसद ने पड़ोसी देशों और दुनिया में अपने सहयोगी देशों को कोविड-19 टीके की आपूर्ति करने की भारत की योजना की सराहना की है।
 
सांसद ब्रैड शरमन ने ट्वीट किया, 'यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि हमारा सहयोगी देश भारत कोविड-19 टीकों की लाखों खुराक को खरीद रहा है और स्वदेश में निर्मित टीकों की अपने पड़ोसियों और दुनियाभर में सहयोगी देशों को आपूर्ति कर रहा है।'
शरमन ने कहा, 'भारत दुनिया में सबसे बड़े टीका निर्माता देशों में से एक है। ऐस वक्त में जब समूचे अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को इसकी सख्त जरूरत है तब भारत ने इस महामारी से निपटने में दुनिया की मदद के लिए कदम बढ़ाया है।'

भारत की कोविड-19 टीकों की लाखों खुराक खरीदने और नेपाल, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंका, अफगानिस्तान, सेशेल्स तथा मॉरीशस में इनकी आपूर्ति कराने की योजना है। 
 

