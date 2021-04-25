Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पश्चिम बंगाल में कोरोना से एक और उम्मीदवार की मौत, 2 दिन पहले हुई थीं कोरोना संक्रमित

रविवार, 25 अप्रैल 2021 (13:46 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल में खड़दह विधानसभा सीट से तृणमूल कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार काजल सिन्हा का रविवार सुबह यहां एक अस्पताल में कोविड-19 के कारण निधन हो गया। खड़दह में 22 अप्रैल को मतदान हुआ था।

राज्य के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि 59 वर्षीय सिन्हा के दो दिन पहले कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई थी जिसके बाद उन्हें बेलियाघाट आईडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

तृणमूल कांग्रेस की प्रमुख और मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताते हुए इसे स्तब्ध करने वाला बताया।

बनर्जी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘बहुत दुखद। स्तब्ध। खड़दह से हमारी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार काजल सिन्हा का कोविड के कारण निधन हो गया। उन्होंने लोगों की सेवा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित किया था। वह तृणमूल कांग्रेस के लंबे समय से प्रतिबद्ध सदस्य थे। हमें उनकी याद आएगी। उनके परिवार और उनके प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।‘

इससे पहले, इस महीने रेवोल्यूशनरी सोशलिस्ट पार्टी (आरएसपी) के जांगीपुर सीट से उम्मीदवार प्रदीप कुमार नंदी और समसेरगंज सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रेज़ा उल हक की इस संक्रामक रोग के कारण जान चली गई थी। (भाषा)

सरकार के प्रति लोगों के मन में नाराजगी, बोले- पहले वोट देने के लिए, अब अपनों की सांसें बचाने के लिए लगे हैं लाइन में...

