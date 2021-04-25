पश्चिम बंगाल में कोरोना से एक और उम्मीदवार की मौत, 2 दिन पहले हुई थीं कोरोना संक्रमित

इससे पहले, इस महीने रेवोल्यूशनरी सोशलिस्ट पार्टी (आरएसपी) के जांगीपुर सीट से उम्मीदवार प्रदीप कुमार नंदी और समसेरगंज सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रेज़ा उल हक की इस संक्रामक रोग के कारण जान चली गई थी। (भाषा)
Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid.He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 25, 2021