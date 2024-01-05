पाकिस्तान के Aamer Jamal ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में किया कमाल, Fans बोले All Rounder हो तो ऐसा

Six-wicket haul in Perth.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2024
Five wickets in Melbourne.
Six-wicket haul in Sydney.
Aamer Jamal - Remember the name.
This Aamer Jamal... the leader of their pace attack in this series.
In his first Test series and that too in Australia.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 5, 2024
I don't think Aamer Jamal will bat at no 9 too many more times in his career. Got to admire his pluck but also his skill. This determination is what the fans would have wanted to see from their team.
Aamer Jamal is the best player in Pakistan at the moment
What a show at SCG against Australia
He is the one who keeps Pakistan in the game with his all around ability #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS
Aamer Jamal - 18*#PAKvsAUS— Sa HiB (LQ) (@MohammadArfatM2) January 5, 2024