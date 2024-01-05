Select Your Language

पाकिस्तान के Aamer Jamal ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में किया कमाल, Fans बोले All Rounder हो तो ऐसा

पाकिस्तान के लिए पहली बार टेस्ट में खेल रहे जमाल ने बल्लेबाजी साथ साथ गेंदबाजी में भी किया कमाल

पाकिस्तान के Aamer Jamal ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में किया कमाल, Fans बोले All Rounder हो तो ऐसा
, शुक्रवार, 5 जनवरी 2024 (12:49 IST)
कृति शर्मा 
  • पाकिस्तान गेंदबाज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मचाया तूफ़ान 
  • जमाल के नाम अब तक 3 टेस्ट मैचों में 18 विकेट हैं
  • करियर की पहली ही टेस्ट सीरीज खेल रहें हैं जमाल 

Aamer Jamal 6 wickets AUS vs PAK Sydney Test : ऑस्ट्रेलिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच तीसरा और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच सिडनी में खेला जा रहा है और पाकिस्तान के आमेर जमाल (Aamer Jamal) जिस तरह से इस सीरीज में उभर कर आएं हैं, लाजवाब है। उनका प्रदर्शन देख कर हर कोई बस यही कहेगा कि 'All Rounder हो तो ऐसा'


पाकिस्तान की पहली पारी में, जब हर कोई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों के सामने संघर्ष कर रहा था, इस तेज गेंदबाज ने 9वें नंबर पर आकर 82 रनों की दमदार पारी खेली और अपनी टीम को 313 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा करने में मदद की, इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पारी में 6 विकेट चटकाए जिसकी वजह से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम सिर्फ 299 पर ही सिमट कर रह गई और आप यह प्रदर्शन देख यकीन नहीं करेंगे कि यह आमेर जमाल के करियर की पहली टेस्ट सीरीज है। 

27 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने 44वें ओवर में सेट उस्मान ख्वाजा (Usman Khawaja) को 47 रन पर आउट कर दिया, ट्रैविस हेड (Travis Head) उनका दूसरा शिकार रहे, जमाल ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के निचले क्रम के चार विकेट लिए (Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood)
 
5 पारियों में वे अब तक अपने नाम 18 विकेट कर चुके हैं। जमाल ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर किसी एक टेस्ट सीरीज में किसी पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज द्वारा सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने का रिकॉर्ड बनाने से भी दो विकेट पीछे हैं। 
 
AUS vs PAK Inning Break के दौरान Aamer Jamal ने कहा “मैं बहुत खुश हूं, मुझे इस स्तर पर अपने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने पर गर्व है। मुझे लगता है कि यह मेरे लिए एक अद्भुत अवसर है। इतना लंबा समय हो गया है, मुझे अब भी वे दिन याद हैं जब मैं पाकिस्तान टीम को देखा करता था,''
 
 
उन्होंने कहा, "मैं हर बार अपना समर्थन करता हूं, भले ही मैं रन दे रहा हूं, जब आप विकेट लेने की कोशिश करते हैं, तो आप सीमाएं भी तोड़ देते हैं, कोचिंग स्टाफ ने मुझे बहुत आत्मविश्वास दिया है।"

फैन्स ने जमकर की तारीफ़ 
(Tweets on Aamer Jamal Performance AUS vs PAK)



