पाक की करारी हार और पिज्जा-बर्गर वाले वीडियो के बाद वीना-सानिया में छिड़ा ट्विटर वार

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
thank you for your concern though .. means a lot https://t.co/R4lXSm794B
Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
peace out guys it’s break time