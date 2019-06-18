-->

पाक की करारी हार और पिज्जा-बर्गर वाले वीडियो के बाद वीना-सानिया में छिड़ा ट्विटर वार

मंगलवार, 18 जून 2019 (13:17 IST)
मैनचेस्टर। विश्व कप में भारत के खिलाफ मैच से पहले पाकिस्तान के स्टार खिलाड़ी शोएब मलिक ने पत्नी सानिया मिर्जा और बेटे के साथ एक शीशा हुक्का लाउंज में रात 2 बजे तक पार्टी की थी। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। 
वीडियो में उनके साथ वहाब रियाज, इमाद वसीम और इमाम उल हक भी नजर आ रहे हैं। इसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट फेंस का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा।
 
इस वीडियो को लेकर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा वीना मलिक और शोएब मलिक की पत्नी सानिया मिर्जा के बीच ट्विटर वार छिड़ गया। वीना मलिक ने कहा कि एक तो यह एथलीट खिलाड़ियों के लिए जंक फूड खाना फिटनेस से अन्याय है वहीं उन्हें सबसे ज्यादा चिंता सानिया के बच्चे की है।
इसका जवाब देते हुए सानिया ने कहा कि वह अपने बच्चे को शीशा लॉंज लेकर नहीं गई थी और मां होने के नाते किसी और से ज्यादा वह अपने बच्चे का ज्यादा ख्याल रख सकती हैं। पढिए उनका जवाबी ट्वीट
कटाक्ष कर सानिया ने यह भी कहा कि उनका सोने जागने और खाने का टाइम जानने के लिए वीना उनसे संपर्क कर सकती हैं। 
इस वाक्ये का मजाक उड़ाते हुए उन्होंने यह भी लिखा कि लोगों को अपना खीज निकालने के लिए एक दूसरे माध्यम की जरूरत है।

