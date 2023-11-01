Select Your Language

PAKvsBAN : कोलकाता में मैच के दौरान लहराया गया फिलिस्तीन का झंडा, हिरासत में 4 लोग

, बुधवार, 1 नवंबर 2023 (13:08 IST)
Palestine Flag at Eden Gardens : ODI World Cup का 31वां मैच बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान (PAKvsBAN) के बीच खेला गया, दोनों टीमों ने इस टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं दिखाया है। यह मैच कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स में खेला गया था जहां मैच के दौरान 4 लोग इजरायल-हमास युद्ध (Israel-Hamas war) के विरोध में फिलिस्तीन (Palestine) के प्रति अपना समर्थन दिखा रहे थे।

Kolkata ने पाकिस्तान-बांग्लादेश मैच के दौरान फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराने के आरोप में इन 4 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। यह घटना स्टेडियम के G1 और H1 ब्लॉक के बीच मैच की पहली पारी के दौरान हुई जब बांग्लादेश बल्लेबाजी कर रहा था। इन लोगों का फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराने का फोटो और वीडियो काफी तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। 
 
एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने PTI से कहा, "प्रारंभिक पूछताछ के बाद, चारों ने मैदान पीएस छोड़ दिया है। वे बल्ली, एकबालपोर और करया पीएस क्षेत्रों के निवासी हैं।"  ''हमने उन्हें गेट 6 और ब्लॉक जी1 के पास फिलिस्तीनी झंडा लहराने के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।''
 
"ईडन गार्डन्स में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी शुरू में समझ नहीं पाए कि प्रदर्शनकारी क्या कर रहे हैं। फिर हिरासत में लिए जाने से पहले उन्होंने फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराया। हालांकि, उन्होंने कोई नारा नहीं लगाया।"

