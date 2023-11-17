Select Your Language

भारत 65 पर होगा all out, मार्श की एक भविष्यवाणी हुई सच, क्या दूसरी भी होगी पूरी

, शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2023 (13:52 IST)
Mitchell Marsh INDvsAUS Prediction : भारत 15 नवंबर को INDvsNZ Semi Final में न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर पहले ही Cricket World Cup के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुका है और जो टीम 19 नवंबर को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में इनसे भिड़ने वाली है वह है, Team Australia.  विश्व कप से पहले, IPL 2023 के दौरान टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ने क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक बड़ी भविष्यवाणी की थी, उन्होंने कहा था कि फाइनल में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया आमने-सामने होंगे और ऑस्ट्रेलिया 450/2 रन बनाएगा और टीम इंडिया को 65 पर ऑलआउट कर देगा। उनकी एक भविष्यवाणी अब तक सच हो चुकी है फाइनल में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होने वाली है, लेकिन क्या उनकी दूसरी भविष्यवाणी सच होगी? ऐसा न होने की अपेक्षा है। 
 
Mitchell Marsh ने Delhi Capitals के podcast में मुस्कुराते हुए कहा था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया फाइनल में भारत को हराकर अपराजित रहेगा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया 450/2, भारत 65 रन पर ऑल आउट।'' (Australia will stay undefeated, defeating India in the final. Australia 450/2, India all out 65)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद से उनका ये कमेंट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है


