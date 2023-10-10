Record Alert : डेविड मलान ने तोडा इमाम उल हक का रिकॉर्ड, सबसे कम पारियों में छह शतक जड़े

उन्होंने यह छह शतक सिर्फ 23 परियों में जड़े। वे 107 गेंदों में 140 रन बनाकर Mahedi Hasan की गेंद पर आउट हुए। मलान के इस महत्वपूर्ण योगदान की वजह से इंग्लैंड, बांग्लादेश को 366 का टारगेट देने में कामयाब रही।
6 वनडे शतक लगाने के लिए ली गई सबसे कम पारियां
Hundred in India.
Hundred in Australia.
Hundred in England.
Hundred in Bangladesh.
Hundred in South Africa.
Hundred in Netherlands.
