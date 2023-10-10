Select Your Language

Record Alert : डेविड मलान ने तोडा इमाम उल हक का रिकॉर्ड, सबसे कम पारियों में छह शतक जड़े

, मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:13 IST)
ODI World Cup ENGvsBAN : वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) का सातवां मुकाबला धर्मशाला में  (HPCA, Dharamshala) इंग्लैंड और बांग्लादेश (ENG vs BAN) के बीच खेला जा रहा है।  इस मैच में इंग्लैंड के सलामी बल्लेबाजों की शुरुआत बेहतरीन रही।

Jonny Bairstow जो अपना 100 ODI मैच खेल रहे थे, ने अर्धशतक ज्यादा लेकिन सबसे अहम योगदान रहा बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज डेविड मलान (Dawid Malan) का। मलान ने शतक जड़ा और बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ जमकर रन बटोरे। इस शतक से मलान ने एक बड़ी उपलब्धि भी अपने नाम कर ली है और वह वनडे फॉर्मेट में सबसे तेज छह शतक लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं।
उन्होंने यह छह शतक सिर्फ 23 परियों में जड़े। वे 107 गेंदों में 140 रन बनाकर Mahedi Hasan की गेंद पर आउट हुए। मलान के इस महत्वपूर्ण योगदान की वजह से इंग्लैंड, बांग्लादेश को 366 का टारगेट देने में कामयाब रही।  

6 वनडे शतक लगाने के लिए ली गई सबसे कम पारियां
(Innings taken to hit 6 ODI Centuries)
 
23 – Dawid Malan
 
27 – Imam ul Haq
 
29 – Upul Tharanga
 
32 – Babar Azam
 
34 – Hashim Amla
 
35 – Shubman Gill
 
35 – Quinton de Kock



