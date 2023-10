श्रीलंका के खिलाफ इंग्लैंड ने चुनी बल्लेबाजी, Angelo Mathews श्रीलंका टीम में हुए शामिल

England make three changes: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes come in for Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley



Sri Lanka bring in Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara for Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunaratne https://t.co/fUUAqjqORk | #ENGvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/JpETZAGM2J