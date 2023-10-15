Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

इंग्लैंड को अफगानिस्तान से मिला 285 रन का लक्ष्य

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023 (18:27 IST)
ENGvsAFG : अफगानिस्तान की टीम आईसीसी एकदिवसीय विश्व कप (ENDvsAFG ODI World Cup 2023) मैच में रविवार को यहां पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता मिलने पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 49.5 ओवर में 284 रन पर आउट हो गई।
अफगानिस्तान के लिए सलामी बल्लेबाज रहमानुल्लाह गुरबाज (Rahmanullah Gurbaz) ने 57 गेंद की आक्रामक पारी में 80 रन बनाए। इंग्लैंड के लिए आदिल रशीद (Adil Rashid) ने 10 ओवर में 42 रन देकर तीन विकेट चटकाए। अफगानिस्तान के लिए रहमानुल्लाह गुरबाज के बाद सबसे लम्बी पारी खेली Ikram Alikhil ने। उन्होंने 66 गेंदों में 58 रन बनाए। 


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए अब प्रत्येक मैच फाइनल जैसा, सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए ये है समीकरण

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos