ODI World Cup के पहले ही मैच में खाली स्टेडियम, सिर्फ 10 से लेकर 17 हजार दर्शक बैठे दिखे

, गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023 (19:28 IST)
ENGvsNZ पिछले चैम्पियन इंग्लैंड और उपविजेता न्यूजीलैंड के बीच Narendra Modi Stadium नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम Ahemdabad पर वनडे विश्व कप के पहले मैच की शुरूआत के समय बमुश्किल दस हजार दर्शक जुटे और दिन ढलने के साथ भी आंकड़ा 15 से 17 हजार के बीच ही रहा ।ऐसा लगता है कि भारत में एक साथ दो विश्व कप होने जा रहे हैं । पहला जिसमें भारतीय टीम खेलेगी और जिसके टिकटों के लिये मारामारी होगी । इतनी कि विराट कोहली तक को इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखना पड़ा कि उनसे कोई टिकट नहीं मांगे। और दूसरा अन्य टीमों का जिसमें मैदान खाली पड़े नजर आयेंगे।

चार साल पहले लाडर्स पर ऐतिहासिक फाइनल खेलने वाली दोनों टीमों ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि उन्हें लगभग खाली स्टेडियम में अपने अभियान का आगाज करना होगा ।आईसीसी के वैश्विक दूत सचिन तेंदुलकर ट्रॉफी के साथ मैदान में आये लेकिन संन्यास लेने के बाद भी इस चैम्पियन बल्लेबाज को ऐसे खाली मैदान की आदत नहीं होगी । भारत से इतर मैच में भी दर्शक ‘सचिन सचिन’ के शोर से मैदान गुंजा देते आये हैं लेकिन आज ऐसा कुछ नहीं था।

क्या वनडे क्रिकेट को लेकर रोमांच मर चुका है ।भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमी अपने सितारों को पसंद करते हैं लेकिन शायद खेल को नहीं। ड्रोन कैमरे से मैदान के ऊपर से ली गई फुटेज में खालीपन और भी नजर आया।

भारतीय टीम के मैचों के दौरान या आईपीएल में भी स्टेडियमों के बाहर लगने वाली कतारें नदारद थी।गुजरात क्रिकेट संघ के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्हें 50 से 60 हजार दर्शकों के आने की उम्मीद थी। ऐसी खबरें हैं कि शहर की 30 से 40 हजार महिलाओं को मुफ्त टिकट दिये गए लेकिन इसके बावजूद सीटें खाली ही रही।

कनाडा में रहने वाले विराज शाह ने कहा ,‘‘ मेरे स्वदेश आने के समय ही विश्व कप शुरू हुआ है। मैने इस मैच की टिकट आनलाइन ली थी लेकिन भारत . पाकिस्तान मैच की नहीं मिली।’’लगता है कि शहर को 14 अक्टूबर का इंतजार है जब भारत और पाकिस्तान इसी मैदान पर आमने सामने होंगे।

एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के पहले मुकाबले में पिछले संस्करण की विजेता इंग्लैंड और उप विजेता न्यूजीलैंड में खासी प्रतिद्वंदिता दिखी और अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में इंग्लैंड ने 50 ओवरों में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 282 रन बना लिए।

टॉस हारकर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी इंग्लैंड ने पहले ही ओवर में 12 रन बनाए। लेकिन इसके बाद इंग्लैंड बीच बीच में विकेट गंवाती रही। इसका अंदाजा इस बात से ही लग जाता है कि सिर्फ 1 50 रनों की साझेदारी हुई और सिर्फ जो रूट ही अर्धशतक बना सके। सलामी बल्लेबाज जॉनी बेयरेस्टो और जॉस बटलर को शुरुआत मिली लेकिन वह इसे बड़े स्कोर में तब्दील नहीं कर सके।न्यूजीलैंड की ओर से मैट हैनरी ने सर्वाधिक 3 विकेट लिए और 2 विकेट पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने लिए।

