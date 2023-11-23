Select Your Language

भारत ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया (Video)

, गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023 (19:01 IST)
INDvsAUS भारत ने पांच टी-20 मैचों की श्रृंखला में पहले मुकाबले में गुरुवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।इस श्रृंखला के लिए भारतीय टीम के सीनियर खिलाड़ियों को आराम दिया गया है। इस श्रृंखला में सूर्यकुमार यादव भारतीय टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे है। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम की कप्तानी मैथ्यू वेड कर रहे है।(एजेंसी)
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार है:-

भारत :ऋतुराज गायकवाड़, यशस्‍वी जायसवाल, इशान किशन, तिलक वर्मा, सूर्यकुमार यादव, रिंकू सिंह, अक्षर पटेल, अर्शदीप सिंह, प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍णा, मुकेश कुमार और रवि बिश्‍नोई।
ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया:मैथ्‍यू शॉर्ट, स्‍टीव स्मिथ, जॉश इंग्‍लस, ऐरन हार्डी, मार्कस स्‍टॉयनिस, टिम डेव‍िड, मैथ्‍यू वेड, सीन ऐबट, नेथन एलिस, जेसन बेहरनडॉर्फ, तनवीर संघा

