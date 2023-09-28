Select Your Language

पाकिस्तानी टीम का हैदराबाद में हुआ शानदार स्वागत, नहीं आया कई लोगों को यह स्वागत रास

, गुरुवार, 28 सितम्बर 2023 (15:01 IST)
Pakistan Team Landed in Hyderabad : 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के लिए पाकिस्तान की टीम 7 साल बाद भारत पहुंची है। भारत में आईसीसी विश्व कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) के लिए Visa जारी होने के एक दिन बाद, पाकिस्तान टीम आखिरकार साल के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट से पहले हैदराबाद पहुंची।
 
जैसे ही वे हैदराबाद पहुंचे, भारतीय भीड़ ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। भारत में यह कहावत है 'अतिथि देवो भवः (Atithi Devo Bhav) अर्थात् अतिथि देवतास्वरूप होते हैं।' चाहे दुश्मन हो या दोस्त, भारतीय हर किसी का स्वागत करना पसंद करते हैं। 
 
 जैसे ही वे प्रवेश कर रहे थे, लोगों ने पाकिस्तान खिलाडियों का जोरो शोरो से स्वागत किया। इस स्वागत का वीडियो कुछ ही समय में सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित होने लगा, कुछ लोगों को इस भीड़ पर गर्व महसूस हुआ कि उन्होंने अपने कट्टर प्रतिद्वंद्वियों का भी इतना भव्य स्वागत किया और कुछ लोगों ने इस पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वे पाकिस्तानी टीम का स्वागत और उत्साहवर्धन क्यों कर रहे हैं।



