अफगानिस्तान के कोच जॉनादन ट्रॉट कभी थे इंग्लैंड की बल्लेबाजी की रीढ़

, सोमवार, 16 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:39 IST)
अफगानिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को अति आत्मविश्वास का स्वाद चखाया। अफगानिस्तान के कोच जॉनादन ट्रॉट कभी खुद इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ी थे। उनका टीम में वही ओहदा था जैसा आज के युग में जो रूट का है। वह इंग्लैंड की बल्लेबाजी की रीढ़ थे।

एक और दिलचस्प बात यह है कि साल 2011 में जब इंग्लैंड एकदिवसीय विश्वकप खेलने के लिए भारत आई थी, तब जॉनादन ट्रॉट टीम में शामिल थे। इस विश्वकप में इंग्लैंड 1 बार नहीं 2 बार उलटफेर का शिकार हुई थी। पहले टीम को पड़ोसी आयरलैंड से 3 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसके बाद टीम को बांग्लादेश से 2 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। लेकिन कल खुशकिस्मती से वह उलटफेर करने वाली टीम के खेमे में बैठे थे।

2009 में अपना वनडे और टेस्ट क्रिकेट शुरु करने वाले जॉनादन ट्रॉट ने इंग्लैंड की ओर से 68 वनडे मैच खेले थे और 51.2 की औसत से 2819 रन बनाए थे। उन्होंने इस प्रारुप में 4 शतक और 22 अर्धशतक जड़े हैं। टेस्ट में भी वह 3835 रन बना चुके हैं। उनका औसत 44 का रहा, इसमें 9 शतक और 19 अर्धशतक शामिल थे।

साल 2012 के पास आते आते वह मानसिक तौर पर कमजोर हो गए थे और बुरे फॉर्म ने उन्हें जकड़ लिया। वह एक बार टीम से बाहर हुए और फिर कभी इंग्लैंड की टीम में अपनी जगह नहीं बना सके।

हालांकि कई फैंस का मानना है कि जॉनादन ट्रॉट कल एक अजीब सी उलझन में पड़ गए होंगे, वह हंसे या रोएं --


ODI World Cup इंग्लैंड के लिए बना अब नॉकआउट मैच, जानिए कप्तान ने क्यों ऐसा कहा

