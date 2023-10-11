Select Your Language

रिजवान के ट्वीट पर भड़के फैंस और पत्रकार, ICC से पूछा क्या यह सही है?

, बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2023 (17:30 IST)
PAKvsSL श्रीलंका के खिलाफ नाबाद शतक जड़कर पाकिस्तान को रिकॉर्ड जीत दिलाने वाले मोहम्मद रिजवान के ट्वीट ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। उन्होंने आज अपने ट्वीट में पाकिस्तान को हैदराबाद में मिली 6 विकेटों से जीत को गाजा के भाई बहनों को समर्पित किया। गौरतलब है कि गाजा पट्टी पर इजरायल खुद के देश पर हमास द्वारा हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद जवाबी सैन्य कार्यवाही कर रहा है।

रिजवान के इस ट्वीट से ना केवल भारतीय फैंस भड़के हुए हैं बल्कि कुछ वरिष्ठ खेल पत्रकारों ने भी इस ट्वीट की शिकायत आईसीसी से की है। भारतीय फैंस ने इस मसले पर बीसीसीआई को आड़े हाथों लिया है। फैंस का मानना है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड रिजवान को विश्वकप से बाहर निकलवाने का दबाव क्यों नहीं बना सकती।
वहीं एक बड़े चैनल के खेल पत्रकार विक्रांत गुप्ता ने ट्वीट किया है कि क्या इसकी अनुमति है अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट काउंसिल, क्योंकि धोनी को भारती आर्मी के निशान को नहीं पहनने की हिदायत 2019 में दी गई थी। खिलाड़ियों को आईसीसी इवेंट के दौरान राजनीति बयानबाजी पर पाबंदी रहती है।

वनडे विश्वकप के शतकवीरों ने लगाई रैंकिंग में लंबी छलांग, जानिए कहां पहुंचे कोहली

