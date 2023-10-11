हैदराबाद में लगे पाकिस्तान की जीत के नारे, समर्थन देख कई लोग खुश तो कई हैरान

उसके बाद वे जिस होटल में गए वहां भी उनका स्वागत शॉल और इत्र से किया था। पाकिस्तानी खिलाडियों को हैदराबाद की मशहूर बिरयानी (Hyderabadi Biryani) भी भरपूर खाने को मिल रही है। उनका दूसरा मैच श्रीलंका के खिलाफ हैदराबाद के राजीव गाँधी स्टेडियम में था जहां उन्होंने श्रीलंका के दिए 345 स्कोर के टारगेट का पीछा कर जीत हांसिल की। यह ODI World Cup के इतिहास में पाकिस्तान के लिए सबसे बड़ा पीछा करते समय जीत थी।
Wow What a fabulous welcome for Pakistan cricket team in India’s Hyderabad. Loved it! pic.twitter.com/cJ8dtbNeFv— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 27, 2023
'Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega' slogans in Hyderabad stadium.— J J (@theAbsoluteJJ) October 11, 2023
Amazing display of love for the game.#PAKvsSL#ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/Q7MfrznZQm
Hyderabad stadium is filled with Pakistan supporters all over. The whole stadium is chanting "jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega"
It's a no brainer who these fools support even during Ind vs Pak. Why does your government support such anti-nationalists?#PAKvSL— S Y Rahul (@siddhardhyrahul) October 10, 2023
An Indian and an Indian Cricket fan is supporting Pakistan Cricket team in Hyderabad Cricket Stadium by holding and waving Pakistan's National Flag. Sweet gesture! #PAKVSL #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/gGTwrsH0cy
Slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" were raised in the stadium in Hyderabad.
Babar Azam said "Thank you so much for all the support, Hyderabad". pic.twitter.com/l9SXM8f6uB— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2023
Babar Azam with the ground staff in Hyderabad
"It felt like a home match for us"
VIDEO | Cricket fans in Hyderabad react to Pakistan's 6-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match.#WorldCup2023 #PakvsSL2023 pic.twitter.com/ySheBqyuun— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2023