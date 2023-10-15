'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza.— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023
Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.
Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.
हमें खुशी है कि #CWC23 में #INDvPAK मैच में #भारत विजयी हुआ और पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत हमास के आतंकवादियों को समर्पित नहीं कर पाया।— Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 14, 2023
हम हमारे भारतीय मित्रों द्वारा मैच के दौरान पोस्टर दिखाकर कर इज़राइल के साथ अपनी एकजुटता दिखाने से हम बेहद भाव विभोर हैं।
We are happy that… pic.twitter.com/fIDY4Ap7aJ
We stand with Israel pic.twitter.com/Z7EI5RE6yR
भारत सदैव सत्य के साथ खड़ा हैं, मानवता के साथ खड़ा हैं।— Jitu Rajoriya (@jitu_rajoriya) October 14, 2023
India will stand with humanity
India will stand with the right
India will stand with its friends #IndiaStandsWithIsrael
— Vikass Singh Rajput (@vikassingh_bjp) October 14, 2023