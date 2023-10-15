Select Your Language

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज

, रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:08 IST)
Image Source : Naor Gilon (X)

INDVSPAK : हमास और इजराइल (Israel–Hamas war) के बीच की जंग का जिक्र एक बार फिर वनडे विश्वकप (ODI World Cup 2023) में हुआ और इसका जिक्र हुआ भारत - पाकिस्तान के मैच के लिए जहां भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन (Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon) ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर तंज कसा। दरअसल, कुछ ही दिनों पहले श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अपनी टीम की जीत को गाजा के लोगों को समर्पित करने के बाद पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेटर मुहम्मद रिज़वान को भारत में आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा था। उन्होंने 121 गेंदों में 131 रन बनाए थे और इसे गाजा के लोगों को समर्पित कर उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा था "यह गाजा में हमारे भाइयों और बहनों के लिए समर्पित है" 
 
14 अक्टूबर को दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 7 विकटों से हराया और इसके बाद भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन ने इस जीत पर ट्वीट कर पाकिस्तानी टीम और ख़ास कर रिज़वान पर तंज कसते हुए लिखा "हमें खुशी है कि क्रिकेट विश्वकप में IndiavsPAK मैच में भारत विजयी हुआ और पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत का श्रेय हमास के आतंकवादियों को नहीं दे सका। हम वास्तव में भारतीय मित्रों द्वारा मैच के दौरान पोस्टर प्रदर्शित करके इज़राइल के साथ अपनी एकजुटता दिखाने से प्रभावित हैं"
इस ट्वीट ने जल्द ही आकर्षण बटोरा और इसपर कई कमैंट्स भी आए। 

