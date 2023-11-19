Select Your Language

मैदान में पहुंचा फिलिस्तीन समर्थक, सिक्योरिटी पर उठे सवाल

, रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023 (16:10 IST)
Security Breached in INDvsAUS Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच इस वक्त Narendra Modi Stadium में World Cup 2023 का Final खेला जा रहा है, जहां मैच के बीच में फिलिस्तान का एक समर्थक मैदान में बल्लेबाजी कर रहे विराट कोहली के पास पंहुचा (Palestine Fan tries to hug virat kohli) और उन्हें पीछे से गले लगाने की कोशिश की और इसके बाद Narendra Modi Stadium Security को लेकर कई सवाल खड़े हो उठे।   
इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान Pat Cummins ने टॉस जीत कर गेंदबाजी करने का फैंसला किया था और Team India ने 81 रन पर ही अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे। Rohit Sharma 47, Shreyas Iyer और Shubman Gill क्रमशः 4-4 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। जब कोहली और केएल राहुल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तब, सिक्योरिटी से चूक हुई और एक Palestine Supporter, जिसकी T-shirt पर Stop Bombing Palestine लिखा था, मैदान में घुसा और उसने विराट कोहली को पिछले से गले लगाने की कोशिश की। कोहली इस दृश्य से काफी नाराज थे। इतने बड़े मौके पर वे कोई disturbance नहीं चाहते थे।
समर्थक ने एक टी-शर्ट पहन रखी थी जिस पर लिखा था "फिलिस्तीन पर बमबारी बंद करो" और उसके साथ फिलिस्तीन का झंडा भी था। यहां तक ​​कि उनके चेहरे के Mask पर भी फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लगा हुआ था। हालांकि फिलिस्तान के उस समर्थन को बाहर ले जाने सिक्योरिटी आ गई थी, लेकिन Cricket Fans को यह  बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं आया उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल करना शुरू किया।  


