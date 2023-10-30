वर्ल्ड कप तय करेगा 2025 चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए टीमों का क्वालिफिकेशन, जानें कैसे

Select Your Language

, सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:23 IST)
2025 Champions Trophy Qualification : मौजूदा वर्ल्ड कप पॉइंट्स टेबल में पाकिस्तान के अलावा टॉप सात में जगह बनाने वाली टीमें आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 का क्वालिफिकेशन हासिल करेंगी। (2025 Champions Trophy qualification)
 
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने 2024-2031 के अंतरराष्ट्रीय कैलेंडर में चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी को फिर से शामिल किया है और टूर्नामेंट के दो सत्र 2025 और 2029 में आयोजित किए जाएंगे।
चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी का आयोजन पारंपरिक प्रारूप में होगा जिसमें चार टीमों को दो ग्रुप में विभाजित किया जाएगा। हर ग्रुप की शीर्ष दो टीमें सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाएंगी।
 
भारत में हो रहे विश्व कप में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में जगह बनाने के पैमाने से इंग्लैंड और बांग्लादेश जैसी टीमों को निराशा का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। (England's and Bangladesh qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy qualification)
 
मौजूदा समय में इंग्लैंड केवल दो अंकों के साथ विश्व कप तालिका में 10वें जबकि बांग्लादेश इतने ही अंकों के साथ नौवें स्थान पर है।
 
दोनों टीमों के टूर्नामेंट में तीन और मैच बचे हैं और खुद को शीर्ष सात में लाने के लिए उन्हें अपना पूरा दमखम लगाना होगा।
 
बांग्लादेश के कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन (Shakib Al Hasan) ने विश्व कप में शीर्ष सात में रहने के महत्व पर जोर दिया था।
 
उन्होंने शनिवार को नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ (BANvsNED) मैच गंवाने के बाद कहा था, ‘‘मेरा मतलब है अब हमारे लिए सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद काफी कम है लेकिन हमें थोड़ा बेहतर करने की जरूरत है। अगर आप चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी (2025) में खेलना चाहते हैं तो आपको (शीर्ष) आठ (पाकिस्तान के साथ) में रहना होगा। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए अभी भी तीन मैच बाकी हैं।’’
 
नीदरलैंड और अफगानिस्तान इस समय तालिका में क्रमशः आठवें और सातवें स्थान पर हैं। इन दोनों टीमों के पास चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में जगह बनाने का मौका है
इस नियम में हालांकि एक खामी यह है कि वेस्टइंडीज, आयरलैंड और जिम्बाब्वे जैसी टीमों के पास चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए क्वालीफाई करने का कोई मौका नहीं होगा क्योंकि वे इस विश्व कप में नहीं खेल रहे हैं।  (भाषा)

