खिताबी हार के बाद रोहित और विराट हुए रूआंसे, फैंस को दोनों के लिए दुख (Video)

, रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023 (22:52 IST)
INDvsAUS एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के फाइनल में खिताबी हार के बाद रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली अपने आंसू छुपाते हुए दिखे। रोहित शर्मा के लिए यह वनडे विश्वकप पाने का आखिरी मौका था। भले ही विराट कोहली साल 2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम के साथ थे लेकिन इस जीत से वह अपने वनडे विश्वकप करियर को एक सुनहरा अंत देने की सोच सकते थे, भले ही वह संन्यास के बारे में नहीं सोचते। इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को भी खासा बुरा लग रहा है।
भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने रविवार को यहां आस्ट्रेलिया से मिली छह विकेट की हार के बाद कहा कि विश्व कप फाइनल में बल्लेबाजी अच्छी नहीं रही जिससे नतीजा पक्ष में नहीं गया लेकिन उन्हें पूरी टीम पर गर्व है।रोहित और खिलाड़ियों के चेहरे के साथ नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में मौजूद दर्शकों के चेहरों पर विश्व कप ट्राफी से चूकने की निराशा थी।मैच के बाद रोहित ने कहा, ‘‘परिणाम भले ही पक्ष में नहीं रहा लेकिन हम जानते हैं कि आज हमारा दिन अच्छा नहीं रहा। लेकिन मुझे टीम पर गर्व है। ’’

भारतीय टीम 240 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गयी थी और इस लक्ष्य का बचाव करना मुश्किल था। रोहित ने कहा, ‘‘ पर ईमानदारी से कहूं तो अगर स्कोर में 20-30 रन जुड़ते तो अच्छा होता। जब केएल राहुल और विराट बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तो उस समय लग रहा था कि हम 270-280 रन के स्कोर तक पहुंच जायेंगे। लेकिन हमने लगातार विकेट गंवा दिये। ’’

भारतीय कप्तान ने आस्ट्रेलिया के छठी बार चैम्पियन बनने पर कहा, ‘‘आस्ट्रेलिया ने तीन विकेट गंवाने के बाद बड़ी साझेदारी की। 240 रन बनाने के बाद हम चाहते थे कि शुरुआती विकेट मिल जायें। लेकिन श्रेय ट्रेविस हेड और मार्नस लाबुशेन को जाता है जिन्होंने हमें खेल से पूरी तरह बाहर कर दिया। ’’

रोहित ने टॉस गंवाने के बाद कहा था कि अगर वह टॉस जीतते तो बल्लेबाजी का फैसला करते। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुझे लगा था कि रोशनी में बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए विकेट बेहतर है। हम जानते थे कि रोशनी में यह बेहतर होगा लेकिन हम इसे कोई बहाना नहीं बनाना चाहते। हमने अच्छी बल्लेबाजी नहीं की, लेकिन बड़ी साझेदारी करने के लिए उनके दो खिलाड़ियों को श्रेय जाता है। ’’

विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ़ द टूर्नामेंट का अवॉर्ड नवाजा गया है लेकिन कोहली की निराशा साफ झलक रही है। अब एक एक कर के सभी खिलाड़ियों का नाम पुकारा जा रहा है। उन्हें पदक दिए जा रहे हैं। कोच राहुल द्रविड़ सभी खिलाड़ियों की हौसलाअफजाई कर रहे थे।

चैम्पियनशिप के समापन समारोह में बीसीसाई सचिव जय शाह, टूर्नामेंट के ब्रैंड एंबेस्डर सचिन तेंदुलकर और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष रॉजर बिन्नी मौजूद हैं। ट्रेविस हेड को प्लेयर ऑफ़ द मैच की की ट्राफी दी गई।

