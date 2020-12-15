Select Your Language

Live Updates : सभी मुद्दों पर जल्द समाधान चाहते हैं किसान

webdunia
मंगलवार, 15 दिसंबर 2020 (13:39 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ मंगलवार को 20वें दिन भी किसान दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं। सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच कई दौर की बातचीत के बाद भी नहीं निकला कोई हल। किसान आज तय करेंगे आगे की रणनीति। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


01:35 PM, 15th Dec
webdunia
-गाजियाबाद-दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन करते सिख लड़केे ने सभी को प्रभावित किया।
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर पंजाब के किसानों की बैठक, दोपहर 3 बजे संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे की बैठक। 
-किसान आंदोलन पर एसोचैम का बड़ा बयान, आंदोलन से रोजाना 3500 करोड़ का नुकसान।

01:31 PM, 15th Dec
-एक टीवी चैनल से चर्चा करते हुए एक किसान नेता ने कहा कि हम जल्द ही समाधान चाहते हैं। सरकार चाहे तो हम कल भी बातचीत कर सकते हैं। हालांकि किसान नेता ने कहा कि विश्वास का संकट है। चैनल पर ही बातचीत करते हुए कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि किसानों की आपत्ति पर सरकार चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार है। हम भी जल्द समाधान चाहते हैं। 
-कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि भरोसा रखें, नए कानून से किसानों को फायदा होगा। 
-इस बीच, भाजपा किसान मोर्चे का प्रतिनिधिमंडल कृषि मंत्री नरेन्द्र तोमर से मिलेगा। 

12:22 PM, 15th Dec
-पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सरकार पर किसान आंदोलन की अनदेखी करने का आरोप लगते हुए कहा कि वह जनता की समस्याओं का समाधान करने की बजाय सिर्फ अपने पूंजीपति मित्रों के हितों को महत्व देती है।
-राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ अपने हितों के लिए समाज का जो भी वर्ग विरोध करता है सरकार उनकी चिंता को दूर करने की बजाय उन्हें देशद्रोही, नक्सली, कोरोना वाहक या खालिस्तानी कहकर उनकी आवाज दबाने का प्रयास करती है।
-राहुल ने ट्वीट किया, 'मोदी सरकार के लिए विरोध प्रदर्शन करनेवाले छात्र राष्ट्रविरोधी हैं। अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर चिंतित नागरिक शहरी नक्सली हैं। प्रवासी मजदूर कोविड महामारी के वाहक हैं। दुष्कर्म पीड़ित कुछ भी नहीं हैं। विरोध करने वाले किसान खालिस्तानी हैं और पूंजीपति सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हैं।'

11:32 AM, 15th Dec
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के साथ ही अतिरिक्त फोर्स की भी तैनाती।
-किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर कहा कि नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर भी एक किसान हैं। किस कीमत पर उन्होंने अपनी फसल बेची, क्या वह एमएसपी पर बिकी। क्या उन्हें लाभ या हानि हुई? सरकार को गांवों का दौरा कर बैठक करनी चाहिए।

10:29 AM, 15th Dec
-केंद्र सरकार की ओर से साफ किया गया है कि किसानों से बातचीत का विकल्प अब भी खुला है।
-कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा है कि किसान अगर कोई प्रस्ताव भेजते हैं तो हम बातचीत के लिए तैयार हैं।

10:21 AM, 15th Dec
-दिल्ली-यूपी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन का आज 18वां दिन है। सर्द मौसम ने बढ़ाई किसानों की परेशानी।
-आंदोलन में शामिल 80 साल की बुजुर्ग रामकली बताती हैं कि सर्द हवाओं में खुले आसमान के बीच रात गुजारने में दिक्कत होती है। लेकिन ये आंदोलन का सवाल है। हम न्याय के लिए लड़ रहे हैं।

09:31 AM, 15th Dec
-देश में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच जानेमाने सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अन्ना हजारे ने किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर अनशन करने की धमकी दी है।
-वह कब और किस समय अनशन शुरू करेंगे अब सरकार को इसकी जानकारी दे दी जाएगी।


08:21 AM, 15th Dec
-केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी ने किसानों से आंदोलन समाप्त करने की अपील की। कहा- बातचीत से ही निकलेगा समाधान।


08:13 AM, 15th Dec
-आज दोपहर सिंघू बॉर्डर पर आगे की रणनीति तय करेंगे पंजाब के किसान।
-इसके बाद संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे की बैठक होगी।

08:12 AM, 15th Dec
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को गुजरात में कच्छ के एक दिवसीय दौरे पर आएंगे।
-कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जारी किसान आंदोलन के बीच वे कच्छ के कृषक समुदाय के अलावा गुजरात के सिख किसानों से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। 
-कच्छ जिले की लखपत तालुका में और इसके आसपास मिलाकर करीब 5,000 सिख परिवार रहते हैं।

08:12 AM, 15th Dec
-दिल्ली के सिंघू बार्डर पर केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के परिवारों की 2,000 से अधिक महिलाएं भी आने वाले दिनों में इस आंदोलन में शामिल होंगी। इसके लिए प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों ने तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं।

08:11 AM, 15th Dec
-किसानों के संगठन ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के चलते बीते कई दिनों से कुछ प्रमुख सड़कें बंद होने से लोगों को हो रही असुविधा के लिए 'हाथ जोड़कर' माफी मांगी और कहा कि उन्हें 'मजबूरी में' प्रदर्शन करना पड़ रहा है।
-दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई कर रहे संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने अपनी ओर से खेद प्रकट करने के लिए हरियाणा-राजस्थान सीमा के निकट जयपुर-दिल्ली राजमार्ग पर यात्रियों को हिंदी में लिखे पर्चे बांटे। साथ ही उन्होंने न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को कानूनी अमलीजामा पहनाने की अपनी मांग भी दोहराई।
-संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के पर्चों पर लिखा था, 'सड़कें बंद कर लोगों को परेशान करना हमारा मकसद नहीं है। हम मजबूरी के तहत यहां बैठें हैं। अगर हमारे आंदोलन से आपको असुविधा हुई हो तो हम उसके लिये हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांगते हैं।'

