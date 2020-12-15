Live Updates : सभी मुद्दों पर जल्द समाधान चाहते हैं किसान

For Modi Govt:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2020
Dissenting students are anti-nationals.
Concerned citizens are urban naxals.
Migrant labourers are Covid carriers.
Rape victims are nobody.
Protesting farmers are Khalistani.
And
Crony capitalists are best friends.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also a farmer. At what rate was his farm produce sold, was it sold at MSP? Did he suffer loss or earned profit?...The government should visit villages and hold meetings: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border pic.twitter.com/Je3VSCCzmj— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) enters day 18. Farmers say they're facing difficulties in cold weather but will continue their fight.— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
"There're lot of problems we've to face. But we're here to protest as we want justice," says 80-year old protester Ram Kali pic.twitter.com/yK728pbAMc
Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari https://t.co/LmgOjFjoY9— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gZFUNsJ5x— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020