Live Updates : राजस्थान से दिल्ली के लिए निकले किसान, रेवाड़ी में धारा-144

Rajasthan: Security personnel put barricades near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana).#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Br4Q0XxmpI— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
Delhi police detain Aam Admi Party MLAs Raghav Chadha, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha who were on their way to the Home Minister's residence to hold a protest demonstration. https://t.co/9ptPUVK18U— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
Rajasthan: Farmers gathered at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana)— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
"This is our 12th day here. We're waiting for more farmers unions to reach so that we can go to Delhi in a big number. Our ultimate demand is repeal of the farm laws," says a protester pic.twitter.com/RVSEFVpoS9
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) enters 18th day.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
A protester says, "I reached here last night. More farmers are coming from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. 500 more trolleys will arrive here on 16th December." pic.twitter.com/O2DN4E7bz5
Washington DC: Farm Bill protesters deface and vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue near Indian Embassy. Khalistan flags were seen at the spot. pic.twitter.com/t3v71xkKbS— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
Delhi: Twin brothers from Punjab distribute warm clothes to protesters at Ghazipur as protest enters day 16 here.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
One of them Karanveer says,"Who likes to be on streets? It's time for struggle. I'm fan of Modi ji,I'm sure he'll understand country can't progress without farmers." pic.twitter.com/aWxNTQcd48
There are different sets of demand by various farmer unions. The government is ready for talks. There is no point in intensifying the agitation. Whatever the issue is, discussion is the only solution: Som Prakash, MoS Commerce pic.twitter.com/6GMeR5aB9I— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020