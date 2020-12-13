Select Your Language

Live Updates : राजस्थान से दिल्ली के लिए निकले किसान, रेवाड़ी में धारा-144

रविवार, 13 दिसंबर 2020 (14:35 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग करते हुए किसान 18वें दिन भी दिल्ली की बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं। चिल्ला बार्डर पर प्रदर्शन खत्म, किसानों ने जयपुर-दिल्ली राजमार्ग अवरूद्ध किया। आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


02:40 PM, 13th Dec
-गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने नई दिल्ली में पंजाब बीजेपी नेताओं के साथ बैठक बुलाई है। इस बैठक में अश्विनी शर्मा, सोमप्रकाश समेत पंजाब भाजपा के कई नेता शामिल हैं।
-दिल्ली सरकार के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा है कि मुझे लगता है प्रधानमंत्री जी को इस मुद्दे पर अब सीधे हस्तक्षेप करना चाहिए। मुझे लगता है इस कानून को वापस लेकर नए सीरे से आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। कल हम सामूहिक उपवास से इस आंदोलन का समर्थन करेंगे।
-यातायात पुलिस ने रविवार को यात्रियों को ट्वीट कर टिकरी और धनसा सीमाएं भी यातायात के लिए बंद होने की जानकारी दी। हालांकि झाटीकरा सीमा सिर्फ दो पहिया वाहनों एवं पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुली है। इसमें हरियाणा की ओर जाने वाले लोगों को झारोडा, दौराला, कापसहेड़ा, बडुसराय, रजोकरी एनएच-8, बिजवासन/बाजघेड़ा, पालम विहार और डूंडाहेड़ा सीमाओं से जाने को कहा गया।
-यातायात पुलिस ने कहा कि किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण नोएडा एवं गाजियाबाद से यातायात के लिए गाजीपुर बॉर्डर को बंद किया गया है, अत: दिल्ली आने के लिए चिल्ला, आनंद विहार, डीएनडी, अप्सरा एवं भोपरा बॉर्डर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
-पुलिस ने यात्रियों को सिंघू, औचंदी, प्याऊ मनियारी और मंगेश बॉर्डर के बंद होने की सूचना दी। लोगों को लामपुर, सफियाबाद, साबोली और सिंघू स्कूल टोल टैक्स बॉर्डर से आनेजाने की सलाह दी गई। यातायात पुलिस ने कहा कि मुकरबा और जीटीके रोड से मार्ग बदला गया है अत: लोगों को बाहरी रिंग रोड, जीटीके रोड और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 पर जाने से बचना चाहिए।


02:05 PM, 13th Dec
-राजस्थान से दिल्ली के लिए निकले किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस सतर्क
-रेवाड़ी में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, धारा-144 लगाई गई।
-रेवाड़ी में 3 कंपनी पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स और जिला पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। वज्र वाहन का भी इतंजाम।


12:54 PM, 13th Dec
-अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के महासचिव हन्नान मोल्लाह का कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करना ही किसानों की एकमात्र मांग है और कुछ ‘कॉस्मेटिक’ संशोधनों से इन कानूनों को किसान हितैषी नहीं बनाया जा सकता है।
-1980 से 2009 तक लगातार 8 बार लोकसभा के सदस्य रह चुके मोल्लाह ने समाचार एजेंसी भाषा से साक्षात्कार में इन कानूनों को किसानों की ‘मौत का परवाना’ करार देते हुए कहा कि जब सरकार 70 साल पुराने श्रम कानूनों को एक झटके में समाप्त कर सकती है तो इन कानूनों को समाप्त क्यों नहीं कर सकती। 


11:54 AM, 13th Dec
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने राघव चड्ढा समेत 9 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि राघव, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के यहां प्रदर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे।

11:43 AM, 13th Dec
-शाहजहांपुर के पास स्थित जयसिंहपुर-खेरा बॉर्डर पर बड़ी संख्या में जमा हुए किसान। 
-कई किसान संगठनों के आने का इंतजार, बड़ी संख्या में दिल्ली की ओर रवाना हुए किसान। 
-कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग।   

10:36 AM, 13th Dec
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी। राजस्‍थान, पंजाब और हरियाणा से बड़ी संख्‍या में आ रहे हैं किसान।  

09:58 AM, 13th Dec
-किसान जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे पर स्थित शाहजहांपुर में लगने लगा है किसानों का मजमा। 
-हरियाणा पुलिस ने राजस्थान के किसानों को दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए शाहजहांपुर बोर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है।

09:28 AM, 13th Dec
-कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान प्रदर्शन का दौर विदेशों में भी जारी है। लेकिन इसका फायदा देशविरोधी संगठन भी उठा रहे हैं। अमेरिका के वॉशिंगटन डीसी में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन ने भारत विरोधी रूप ले लिया।  
-खालिस्तानी अलगाववादियों के सदस्यों ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में सिख-अमेरिकी युवाओं द्वारा आयोजित विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर रंग पोत दिया।
-भारतीय दूतावास ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के रूप में गुंडागर्दी करने वाले इन शरारती तत्वों द्वारा किए गए कृत्य की निंदा की। 

09:12 AM, 13th Dec
-दिल्ली-नोएडा चिल्ला बॉर्डर खोल दिया गया है। अब इसी जगह किसान एक साइड में अपना प्रदर्शन करेंगे। हालांकि प्रशासन ने नोएडा से दिल्ली आने वाला ट्रैफिक नहीं खोला है।
-किसानों की ओर से आज जयपुर-दिल्ली एवं दिल्ली-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे को रोकने की तैयारी है।


07:39 AM, 13th Dec
-किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि दिल्ली को जोड़ने वाले मुख्य राजमार्गों को रविवार से अवरूद्ध कर दिया जाएगा और वे 14 दिसंबर को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे। किसानों ने 14 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रदर्शन करने का आह्वान किया है।
-केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आंदोलन को और तेज करने तथा जयपुर-दिल्ली एवं यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे को अवरुद्ध करने की किसानों की घोषणा के मद्देनजर दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को शहर की सीमाओं पर जवानों की तैनाती बढ़ा दी और कांक्रीट के अवरोधक लगा दिए।
-इस बीच, आंदोलनकारी किसानों के साथ बातचीत कर रहे केंद्र सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों में शामिल केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश ने कहा कि गतिरोध खत्म करने के लिए आंदोलन के नेताओं के साथ अगले दौर की बैठक शीघ्र बुलाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

07:38 AM, 13th Dec
दिल्ली के सीमाओं पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
-केंद्र के नए कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन और तेज करने तथा जयपुर-दिल्ली एवं दिल्ली-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे को अवरुद्ध करने की उनकी घोषणा के मद्देनजर दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को शहर की सीमाओं पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी।
-कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग पर अड़े हजारों किसान बीते 16 दिन से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
-पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि पर्याप्त सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए हैं जिनमें बहुस्तरीय अवरोधक लगाना और पुलिस बल को तैनात करना शामिल है। प्रदर्शन स्थलों पर यात्रियों को किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े इस लिहाज से भी कुछ उपाय किए गए हैं।

07:38 AM, 13th Dec
चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन खत्म
-नोएडा को दिल्ली से जोड़ने वाले एक मुख्य मार्ग चिल्ला बार्डर को शनिवार देर रात फिर से खोल दिया। किसानों के धरना प्रदर्शन के चलते एक दिसंबर से नोएडा-दिल्ली लिंक रोड अवरूद्ध था।
-नोएडा के उप पुलिस आयुक्त (डीसीपी) राजेश एस ने देर रात बताया, ‘‘किसान प्रदर्शन स्थल को खाली करने के लिए राजी हो गए और सड़क पूरी तरह से फिर से खुल जाएगी। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी वहां अभी भी हैं लेकिन वे जल्द ही इसे खाली कर देंगे।’’
-वहीं, भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भानु) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ठाकुर भानु प्रताप सिंह ने बताया, ‘रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के आश्वासन के बाद हम लोगों ने चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने को समाप्त करने का निर्णय लिया है।‘
 

