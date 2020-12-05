Select Your Language

Live Updates : किसानों के साथ सरकार की बातचीत खत्म, 9 दिसंबर को होगी अगली बैठक

webdunia
शनिवार, 5 दिसंबर 2020 (17:16 IST)
नई दिल्ली। केंद्र सरकार के 3 नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहा किसान आंदोलन और तेज हो गया है। 10वें दिन भी किसान दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं। आज सरकार और किसानों के बीच 5वें दौर की चर्चा होगी। इस बीच किसानों ने शुक्रवार को आठ दिसंबर को 'भारत बंद' का ऐलान कर दिया। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

06:55 PM, 5th Dec
सरकार की किसानों के साथ बातचीत खत्म हो गई। खबरों के अनुसार 9 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर वार्ता होगी।

06:51 PM, 5th Dec
बैठक के दौरान किसान नेताओं ने मौन धारण कर लिया है। किसान नेता तख्‍ती लेकर बैठ गए हैं। उनका कहना है कि अब जवाब हां या नहीं में चाहिए जबकि बैठक के कमरे से कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और पीयूष गोयल बाहर निकल गए हैं। कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने बैठक के दौरान किसान नेताओं से अनुरोध किया कि मैं आप सभी से अपील करता हूं कि विरोध करने वाले वरिष्ठ नागरिकों और बच्चों से घर भेजा जाए।

05:12 PM, 5th Dec
webdunia

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जेम्स ट्रूडो के बाद संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस ने भी अब भारत में जारी किसानों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर कहा कि लोगों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने का अधिकार है। उन्हें यह करने देना चाहिए।

04:46 PM, 5th Dec
-पांचवें दौर की बातचीत के दौरान भी किसानों ने अपने साथ लाया खाना ही खाया। 
-ग्रेटर नोएडा में पुलिस ने कुछ किसान प्रदर्शनकारियों को यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर हिरासत में लिया। किसान प्रदर्शनकारी पुलिस बैरिकेड तोड़कर नोएडा से दिल्ली जा रहे थे।
-उत्तर प्रदेश अपर मुख्य सचिव सूचना नवनीत सहगल ने कहा कि किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य मिलता रहे इसके लिए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। सीएमजी ने सभी जिला अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे समय-समय पर धान क्रय केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करते रहें ताकि किसानों को किसी भी प्रकार से परेशानी न हो। 


03:47 PM, 5th Dec
-सरकार के साथ बैठक शुरू होने के बाद किसान नेताओं ने सरकार से बिंदुवार लिखित जवाब मांगा है। किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि हमने पिछली बैठक में जो बातें रखी थीं सरकार उनका बिंदुवार लिखित रूप में जवाब दे, जिसके सरकार ने स्वीकार कर लिया है।
 

03:29 PM, 5th Dec
-नए कृषि सुधार कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में पटना गांधी मैदान स्थित महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के सामने नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने विपक्ष के नेताओं के साथ धरना दिया।
-धरने के लिए तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रशासन से नहीं ली थी इजाजत।
-यादव ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'गोडसे को पूजने वाले लोग पटना पधारे हैं। उनके स्वागत में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने पटना के गांधी मैदान में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की मूर्ति को कैद कर लिया ताकि गांधी को मानने वाले लोग किसानों के समर्थन में गांधी जी के समक्ष संकल्प ना ले सके। नीतीश जी, वहां पहुंच रहा हूं। रोक सको तो रोक लीजिए।'
-इसके बाद यादव राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के नेताओं तथा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ गांधी मैदान पहुंच गए और गांधी मैदान के गेट नंबर चार के बाहर धरना पर बैठ गए तथा नारेबाजी करने लगे।
-आखिरकार प्रशासन ने गांधी मैदान का छोटा गेट खोल दिया। इसके बाद तेजस्‍वी यादव अन्य नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ गांधी मूर्ति के पास पहुंचे और किसानों की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए अपना संकल्‍प पत्र पढ़ा।

03:21 PM, 5th Dec
-किसानों के लिए खाना लेकर एक वाहन विज्ञान भवन पहुंचा, जहां सरकार और किसानों के बीच पांचवें दौर की बातचीत चल रही है। इससे पहले भी किसानों ने सरकारी खाने की पेशकश ठुकरा दी थी। वे अपना लाया हुआ खाना ही खा रहे हैं।

02:27 PM, 5th Dec
-कृषि कानूनों और MSP को लेकर किसान नेताओं और सरकार के बीच 5वें दौर की बातचीत जारी।
-विज्ञान भवन में हो रही इस बैठक में कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, वाणिज्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के साथ ही 35 किसान नेता मौजूद।

02:05 PM, 5th Dec
-वाम दलों ने किसान संगठनों द्वारा 8 दिसंबर को बुलाए गए राष्ट्रव्यापी बंद को शनिवार को समर्थन करने की घोषणा की।
-भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी), भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (भाकपा), भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी-लेनिनवादी), रिव्ल्यूशनरी सोशलिस्ट पार्टी और ऑल इंडिया फॉरवर्ड ब्लॉक ने संयुक्त वक्तव्य में यह घोषणा की।

01:55 PM, 5th Dec
-बातचीत के लिए विज्ञान भवन पहुंचे किसान नेता।
-सरकार कानून पूरी तरह वापस ले नहीं तो आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।
-आजाद किसान संघर्ष समिति पंजाब के प्रमुख हरजिंदर सिंह टांडा ने कहा है कि हम चाहते हैं कि सरकार कृषि कानूनों को पूरी तरह वापस ले अन्यथा आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

12:42 PM, 5th Dec
-किसानों ने दिल्ली में दाखिल होने के लिए अहम टिकरी, सिंघु, झरोड़ा, गाजीपुर और चिल्ला बॉर्डर को बाधित कर दिया है जिसकी वजह से यातायात प्रभावित हुआ है।
-पुलिस ने इन बॉर्डर पर यातायात का मार्ग परिवर्तित किया है। इसकी वजह से वैकल्पिक मार्गों पर ट्रैफिक जाम लग गया है।
-पुलिस ने लगातर 10वें दिन चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर दिल्ली-हरियाणा सीमा के सिंघु, टिकरी, झारोडा, झाटीकड़ा, औचंदी, लामपुर, पियाओ, मनियारी और मंगेश सीमा को बंद कर दिया है।
-यात्री दरौला, कापसहेड़ा, रजोकरी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या-8, बिजवासन/बजघेड़ा, पालम विहार और डुंडाहेड़ा सीमा के रास्ते हरियाणा जा सकते हैं।
-पुलिस ने बताया कि केवल दुपहिया और हल्के वाहनों के लिए बड़ूसराय बॉर्डर खुला है।

12:30 PM, 5th Dec
-सिंघु बॉर्डर से विज्ञान भवन के लिए निकले किसान नेता।
-आज करेंगे केंद्र सरकार से 5वें चरण की बातचीत।
 
-पीएम मोदी से मिलने पहुंचे लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला।
-अमित शाह भी पीएम आवास पर मौजूद

11:41 AM, 5th Dec
-पीएम आवास पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेेंद्र मोदी की 4 मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक खत्म, 2 घंटे तक चली बैठक।
-पीएम आवास से निकले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह।
-कृषि राज्यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी का बयान, आज की बैठक में किसानों की सभी शंकाओं का समाधान हो जाएंगा। 

10:30 AM, 5th Dec
-किसानों के साथ होने वाली बैठक से पहले कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने जताई सकारात्मक बातचीत की उम्मीद।
-उन्होंने कहा कि उम्मीद है किसान आंदोलन का रास्ता छोड़ेंगे।
-केंद्र सरकार के साथ कृषि कानूनों पर होने वाली बैठक पर किसान संयुक्त मोर्चा के प्रधान रामपाल सिंह ने कहा, आज आर-पार की लड़ाई करके आएंगे, रोज-रोज बैठक नहीं होगी। आज बैठक में कोई और बात नहीं होगी, कानूनों को रद्द करने के लिए ही बात होगी।

10:13 AM, 5th Dec
-किसानों से बातचीत से पहले किसान आंदोलन पर पीएम आवास पर बड़ी बैठक।
-पीएम मोदी के साथ हो रही इस बैठक में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर बैठक में शामिल।

09:34 AM, 5th Dec
-पिछले 10 दिन से राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में चल रहे इस आंदोलन को कई अन्य राज्यों से भी मिल रहा है समर्थन।
-बिहार में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने आज से धरना प्रदर्शन करने की घोषणा की है। कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी लेनिनवादी) ने भी किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर आंदोलन करने का ऐलान किया है।
-पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता डेरेक ओ ब्रायन को किसानों से मिलने भेजा था और वह करीब चार घंटे तक किसानों के साथ रहे। इस दौरान सुश्री बनर्जी ने टेलीफोन पर कई किसान नेताओं से बातचीत की और उन्हें हर तरह का समर्थन देने का आश्वासन दिया।
-दिल्ली की सीमा पर किसानों का जमावड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है और वे राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के सभी रास्तों को बंद करने की धमकी भी दे रहे हैं।
-इस बीच हरियाणा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश तथा कई अन्य राज्यों से आंदोलनकारी किसानों को खाने पीने की वस्तुओं की भरपूर मदद की जा रही है। इस आंदोलन को ट्रेड यूनियन संगठनों, ट्रांसपोर्ट यूनियनों तथा कुछ अन्य लोगों का भी समर्थन मिल रहा है।

09:20 AM, 5th Dec
-राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव पटना के गांधी मैदान में किसानों के समर्थन में धरना देंगे।

07:56 AM, 5th Dec
-किसानों की कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर के साथ आज दोपहर 2.30 बजे 5वें दौर की बातचीत।
-सरकार के साथ होने वाली 5वें दौर की बातचीत से पहले किसानों ने अपना रूख और सख्त कर लिया है।
-सूत्रों ने अनुसार सरकार ने गतिरोध खत्म करने के लिए उन प्रावधानों का संभावित हल तैयार कर लिया है जिन पर किसानों को ऐतराज है।
-किसानों ने 8 दिसम्बर को ‘भारत बंद’ का शुक्रवार को ऐलान किया और चेतावनी दी कि यदि सरकार उनकी मांगें नहीं मानती है तो वे राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की तरफ जाने वाली और सड़कों को बंद कर देंगे।

07:55 AM, 5th Dec
-भारतीय किसान संघ (BKS) ने 3 विवादास्पद केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों में 4 संशोधनों का प्रस्ताव देते हुए इसे 'किसान हितैषी' बनाने और उन आशंकाओं का समाधान करने का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिनके कारण इन कानूनों का विरोध हो रहा है।
-बीकेएस के महासचिव बद्री नारायण चौधरी ने कहा, 'नए कानूनों को खत्म करने के बजाय जैसा कि कुछ संगठन मांग कर रहे हैं, हम इन कानूनों में चार संशोधनों का प्रस्ताव रखते हैं।'

07:55 AM, 5th Dec
-केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन के बीच शुक्रवार को हरियाणा के कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल और स्थानीय पत्रकार को गोली मारने की धमकी दी गई।
-पुलिस जांच में पाया गया कि धमकी भरा फोन हिसार जिले के गांव शिकारपुर से किया गया है और जिस नंबर से धमकी दी गई वह उत्तर प्रदेश के किसी व्यक्ति के नाम दर्ज है। इस मामलें में पुलिस की दो टीमें जांच में जुटी हैं।
-हाल ही कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल ने एक बयान देकर किसान आंदोलन में विदेशी ताकतों का हाथ होने की आशंका जताई थी। 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

