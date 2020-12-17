Select Your Language

Live Updates : किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का बड़ा बयान, पंचायत में तय करेंगे आगे की रणनीति

गुरुवार, 17 दिसंबर 2020 (15:44 IST)
नई दिल्ली। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में किसान आंदोलन पर सुनवाई पूरी। हालांकि अदालत ने इस मामले में कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। अदालत ने कहा कि किसान कानूनों की वैधता पर सुनवाई नहीं हो सकती। आज इस पर विचार होना चाहिए कि गतिरोध कैसे दूर हो। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


03:42 PM, 17th Dec
-BKU नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि हम पंचायत में आगे की रणनीति तय करेंगे। हमले रोड नहीं रोके हैं, पुलिस ने बैरिकेट्स लगाए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कहना सही है कि इस मुद्दे को जल्द हल किया जाना चाहिए। अगर हमें बुलाया गया तो हम जरूर जाएंगे। सरकार बिल में सुधार करना चाहती है जबकि हम कानू वापस लिए जाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 18 दिसंबर को मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित करेंगे।
-संत बाबा राम सिंह के अंतिम दर्शन करने पहुंचे सुखबीर बादल, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

02:56 PM, 17th Dec
-केन्द्र के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ टिकरी बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहा 38 वर्षीय एक किसान गुरुवार की सुबह मृत मिला।
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता उग्राहन) के नेता शिंगारा सिंह के अनुसार बठिंडा जिले के तुंगवाली गांव के जल सिंह और उनके भाई केन्द्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पिछले कई दिनों से हरियाणा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।
-हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस थाने के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि जल सिंह आज सुबह मृत मिले। मौत का उचित कारण पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा।
-मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस पेट्रोल, डीजल एवं रसोई गैस के दामों में वृद्धि एवं केन्द्र सरकार के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शनिवार को राज्यव्यापी प्रदर्शन करेगी।

02:56 PM, 17th Dec
-कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाद्रा ने सिख संत राम सिंह की कथित खुदकुशी को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि कृषि कानूनों पर चर्चा के लिए संसद सत्र नहीं बुलाना सरकार के अहंकार और असंवेदनशीलता को दिखाता है।
-कांग्रेस की उत्तर प्रदेश प्रभारी प्रियंका ने ट्वीट किया, 'कोरोना काल के बीच में संसद चलाकर भाजपा सरकार ने अरबपति मित्रों के लिए बनाए गए कृषि कानूनों को पारित कर दिया लेकिन किसानों की मांग पर, 11 किसानों की शहादत व बाबा राम सिंह की आत्महत्या के बावजूद किसान कानूनों पर चर्चा के लिए संसद नहीं खुल सकती। इतना ज्यादा अहंकार और असंवेदनशीलता।'

02:08 PM, 17th Dec
-सुप्रीम कोर्ट में किसान आंदोलन पर सुनवाई पूरी। हालांकि अदालत ने इस मामले में कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। अदालत ने कहा कि किसान कानूनों की वैधता पर सुनवाई नहीं हो सकती। आज इस पर विचार होना चाहिए कि गतिरोध कैसे दूर हो।
-हालांकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से फिलहाल इस कानून के क्रियान्वयन के रोक की संभावनाएं तलाश करने को कहा है। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि कोर्ट में सुनवाई के चलते सरकार इस कानून को क्रियान्वित नहीं करे।
-कृषि कानूनों पर सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि आपको प्रदर्शन का हक है, लेकिन आप इस तरह से एक शहर को ब्लॉक नहीं कर सकते। हालांकि शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि समाधान तो बातचीत से ही निकलेगा। 
-चीफ चस्टिस बोबड़े ने कहा- स्वतंत्र समिति में पी साईनाथ, भारतीय किसान यूनियन और अन्य लोग सदस्य के तौर पर हो सकते हैं। 
-अदालत ने कहा कि दिल्ली को ब्लॉक करने से शहर के लोगों को भूखे रहना पड़ सकता है। सिर्फ विरोध में बैठने से कोई फायदा नहीं होगा। आपकी समस्याओं का बातचीत के द्वारा भी समाधान किया जा सकता है। 
 

11:06 AM, 17th Dec
-भारतीय किसान संगठन, दोआबा के एमएस राय ने कहा कि हमें सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कोई नोटिस नहीं मिला है।
-उन्होंने कहा कि जब हमें नोटिस मिलेगा, तो सभी किसान यूनियन एक चर्चा करेंगे और निर्णय लेंगे।
-दिल्ली सीमाओं से प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने की मांग वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने 8 किसान यूनियनों को जवाब देने की अनुमति दी है।
 

11:01 AM, 17th Dec
-अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति (AIKSCC) ने कहा कि उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा सुझाई समिति का लाभ किसानों को कृषि सुधार कानून की वापसी के बाद ही होगा तथा न्यायालय का सुझाव किसानों की नैतिक जीत है।
-एआईकेएससीसी ने न्यायालय में इस मामले पर हुई सुनवाई के बाद जारी प्रतिक्रिया में कहा कि दिल्ली का आन्दोलन तीन कृषि कानून और बिजली कानून- 2020 की वापसी तक जारी रहेगा। किसान हमेशा अपनी राय रखते रहे हैं।

10:58 AM, 17th Dec
-अखिल भारतीय व्यापारी परिसंघ ने किसान आंदोलन पर गठित होने वाली प्रस्तावित समिति में व्यापारियों को भी शामिल करने की मांग की है।
-परिसंघ ने केंद्रीय वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्री पीयूष गोयल और कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर को एक पत्र भेजकर कहा है कि खाद्य आपूर्ति श्रृंखला में व्यापारी एक महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी है। प्रस्तावित समिति में व्यापारियों के प्रतिनिधि संगठन अखिल भारतीय व्यापारी परिसंघ के प्रतिनिधियों को भी शामिल किया जाना चाहिए।

08:37 AM, 17th Dec
-प्रख्यात सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पी वी राजगोपाल ने केन्द्र सरकार और नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के बीच मध्यस्थता का प्रस्ताव पेश किया और कहा कि वह किसानों के समर्थन में मुरैना से दिल्ली के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को पदयात्रा शुरू करेंगे।
-एकता परिषद के प्रमुख राजगोपाल ने ग्वालियर में मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा, 'हालांकि, किसी ने मुझे मध्यस्थता के लिए कहा नहीं है, लेकिन पिछले 20 दिन से किसान ठंड में बैठे हैं और इस मामले में संवाद शुरू करने की जरूरत है।'
-उन्होंने कहा कि वह कृषि मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर के संसदीय क्षेत्र मुरैना से एक हजार किसानों को लेकर 17 दिसंबर को पैदल दिल्ली की ओर रवाना होंगे।

08:27 AM, 17th Dec
-हजारों की संख्या में किसान दिल्ली की विभिन्न सीमाओं पर 22वें दिन भी डटे हुए हैं।
-सिंघू बॉर्डर, टिकरी बॉर्डर, चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी।


08:22 AM, 17th Dec
-सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को संकेत दिया कि कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर धरना दे रहे किसानों और सरकार के बीच व्याप्त गतिरोध दूर करने के लिए वह एक समिति गठित कर सकता है क्योंकि ‘यह जल्द ही एक राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बन सकता है।’
-सरकार की ओर से बातचीत का नेतृत्व कर रहे केन्द्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर जारी आंदोलन सिर्फ एक राज्य तक सीमित है और पंजाब के किसानों को विपक्ष ‘गुमराह’ कर रहा है। हालांकि उन्होंने आशा जतायी कि इस गतिरोध का जल्दी ही समाधान निकलेगा।
- प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान यूनियनों का कहना है कि नए कृषि कानूनों पर समझौते के लिए नए पैनल का गठन कोई समाधान नहीं है, क्योंकि उनकी मांग कानूनों को पूरी तरह वापस लेने की है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि संसद द्वारा कानून बनाए जाने से पहले सरकार को किसानों और अन्य की समिति बनानी चाहिए थी।

