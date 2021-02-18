Select Your Language

Live Updates : देशभर में किसानों का रेल रोको आंदोलन, 4 घंटे तक रहेगा असर

गुरुवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2021 (12:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। केंद्र के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसान संगठन ने गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से 'रेल रोको' आंदोलन कर रहे हैैं। यह आंदोलन 4 घंटे तक जारी रहेगा...


12:45 PM, 18th Feb
-किसानों के आंदोलन की वजह से उत्तर भारत में ट्रेनों की आवाजाही पर पड़ा असर।
-रांची में रेलवे ट्रैक पर किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन।
-अब तक शांति पूर्ण चल रहा है किसानों का आंदोलन।

12:40 PM, 18th Feb
-जम्म कश्मीर में जम्मू के चन्नी हिमत क्षेत्र में युनाइटेड किसान फ्रंट ने रेल रोका आंदोलन के तहत प्रदर्शन किया। 
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों, विशेष रूप से ट्रेन की पटरियों के आसपास सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी।
-ट्रेन की पटरियों के पास कई जगहों पर अतिरिक्त कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है और गश्त भी बढ़ा दी गई है।

12:12 PM, 18th Feb
-बिहार के पटना जंक्शन पर जन अधिकार पार्टी (लोकतांत्रिक) के कार्यकर्ता किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन के तहत पटरी पर लेट गए। 
-अंबाला में रेल पटरियों पर बैठकर किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन। 
-रेल रोको आंदोलन के मद्देनजर टिकरी बॉर्डर, पंडित श्रीराम शर्मा, बहादुरगढ़ सिटी और ब्रिगेडियर होशियारसिंह मेट्रो स्टेशन पर आवाजाही बंद कर दी गई है। 

12:01 PM, 18th Feb
-दिल्ली, गाजियाबाद, पलवल, पटियाला, पटना आदि स्थानों पर किसानों ने रेलें रोकीं।  
-सुरक्षा के लिए स्पेशन फोर्स की 20 कंपनियां तैनात की गई हैं।

11:56 AM, 18th Feb
-रेलवे ने पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश और पश्चिम बंगाल पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के साथ ही देशभर में रेलवे सुरक्षा विशेष बल (आरपीएसएफ) की 20 अतिरिक्त कंपनियां तैनात की हैं।
-इससे पहले किसान संघों ने 6 फरवरी को 'चक्काजाम' और 26 जनवरी को 'ट्रैक्टर परेड' का आयोजन किया था।

