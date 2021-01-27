Live Updates : लाल किले में हिंसा के सबूत, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने किले के अंदर भी की तोड़फोड़

Delhi Police register FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, regarding yesterday's violence. Matter to be investigated by Crime Branch: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Delhi: Visuals of vandalised ticket counter, metal detector gate, broken shards of glass and Police caps seen at the premises of Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/4kcR9p1omB— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26. pic.twitter.com/ny6WLhYjQS
Some miscreants joined the protest to defame farmers' movement. We did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort, this was not our program. Deep Sidhu's photo with the PM has floated, we had already expressed doubt over him: SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee pic.twitter.com/8M4Bo9YZtv— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
1. देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में कल गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन किसानों की हुई ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान जो कुछ भी हुआ, वह कतई भी नहीं होना चाहिए था। यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण तथा केन्द्र की सरकार को भी इसे अति-गंभीरता से ज़रूर लेना चाहिए। 1/2— Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 27, 2021
2. साथ ही, बी.एस.पी. की केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः यह अपील है कि वह तीनों कृषि कानूनों को अविलम्ब वापिस लेकर किसानों के लम्बे अरसे से चल रहे आन्दोलन को खत्म करे ताकि आगे फिर से ऐसी कोई अनहोनी घटना कहीं भी न हो सके। 2/2
More than 300 Police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers & will remain so. Some people will have to leave this place immediately- those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement: Rakesh Tikait, BKU pic.twitter.com/7cXlKZ6gNe— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND: Delhi Traffic Police— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Delhi: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/fd0VPGIjpO— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Delhi: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital.— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
