Live Updates : लाल किले में हिंसा के सबूत, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने किले के अंदर भी की तोड़फोड़

बुधवार, 27 जनवरी 2021 (13:17 IST)
नई दिल्ली। किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान भड़की हिंसा के बाद दिल्ली में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बेहद सख्‍त कर दी गई। हिंसा में 300 से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस ने 22 FIR दर्ज की। मामले से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


01:13 PM, 27th Jan
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिंसा के संबंध में 200 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया।
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिंसा को लेकर IPC Sec 395 (डकैती), 397 (डकैती, चोरी या किसी को नुकसान पहुंचाने की मंशा से हमला करना), 120 b (आपराधिक साजिश की सजा) और अन्य धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की. दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि क्राइम ब्रांच इसकी जांच करेगी।

12:42 PM, 27th Jan
-लाल किले में हिंसा के सबूत, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने किले के अंदर भी की तोड़फोड़।
-गृह मंत्रालय ने संस्कृति मंत्रालय से मांगी रिपोर्ट

11:54 AM, 27th Jan
-संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में किसानों के ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा पर चर्चा करने के लिए बुधवार दोपहर बाद बैठक बुलाई है।
-मोर्चा की बैठक से पहले पंजाब के 32 संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच भी सिंघू बॉर्डर पर बैठक होगी।
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पिछले करीब दो महीने से किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन का बड़ा केंद्र रहा है।
-दिल्ली में मंगलवार को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बाद संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने परेड निरस्त कर इसमें हिस्सा लेने वाले सभी लोगों से अपील की कि वे तत्काल संबंधित प्रदर्शन स्थलों पर लौट जाएं।

11:49 AM, 27th Jan
-केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल ने किया लाल किले का दौरा।
-लाल किले में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने की तोड़फोड़। टिकट घर में तोड़फोड़, स्कैनिंग मशीन भी तोड़ी।

11:26 AM, 27th Jan
-किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति के एसएस पंधेर ने कहा कि कुछ बदमाश किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम करने के विरोध में शामिल हुए। हमने लाल किले पर झंडे फहराने की योजना नहीं बनाई थी, यह हमारा कार्यक्रम नहीं था' पीएम के साथ दीप सिद्धू की फोटो है, हमने पहले ही उस पर संदेह जाहिर किया था। 

11:08 AM, 27th Jan
-बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान मचे उत्पात की निंदा की और इसे दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया।
-मायावती ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में कहा कि देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में कल गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान जो कुछ भी हुआ, वह कतई भी नहीं होना चाहिए था। यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण तथा केन्द्र की सरकार को भी इसे अति-गंभीरता से ज़रूर लेना चाहिए।
-उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, 'साथ ही, बसपा की केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः यह अपील है कि वह तीनों कृषि कानूनों को अविलम्ब वापस लेकर किसानों के लम्बे अरसे से चल रहे आन्दोलन को खत्म करे ताकि आगे फिर से ऐसी कोई अनहोनी घटना कहीं भी न हो सके।'

10:24 AM, 27th Jan
-दिल्ली हिंसा पर दोपहर 12 बजे पुलिस की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।
-दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा में 300 से ज्याया पुलिसकर्मी घायल।

09:46 AM, 27th Jan
-किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के संबंध में अभी तक 22 प्राथमिकियां दर्ज की गई है: दिल्ली पुलिस
-राकेश टिकैत का बड़ा बयान, दीप सिद्धू सिख नहीं है, वह भाजपा कार्यकर्ता है। पीएम के साथ भी उसका फोटो है। यह किसानों का आंदोलन है और उनका ही रहेगा।
-उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोगों को स्थान छोड़कर जाना होगा। जिन्होंने बैरिकेट्‍स तोड़े हैं कभी इस आंदोलन का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। 

09:30 AM, 27th Jan
-कुछ ही देर में पंजाब से जुड़े किसान संगठनों की बैठक, ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर होगी चर्चा।
-दिल्ली ट्राफिक पुलिस ने कहा कि गाजीपुर मंडी, एनएच-9 और एन-24 पर यातायात बंद, दिल्ली से गाजियाबाद जाने वालों को शाहदरा, करकरी मोर और डीएनडी का रास्ता चुना।

08:28 AM, 27th Jan
-दिल्ली में अर्धसैनिक बलों की 15 कंपनियां तैनात
-सिंघू बॉर्डर समेत उन सभी स्थानों पर सुरक्षा सख्‍त जहां कल भड़की थी हिंसा।
-देर रात किले से प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाया गया।
-दिल्ली में हिंसा के मामले में 15 FIR दर्ज।

08:28 AM, 27th Jan
-लाल किले पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। भारी पुलिस बल तैनात
-लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के दोनों गेट अब भी बंद।
-जामा मस्जिद मेट्रो स्टेशन का एंट्री गेट भी बंद।
-दिल्ली के अन्य भागों में मेट्रो सेवाएं सामान्य।

08:27 AM, 27th Jan
-हिंसा को लेकर अभिनेता दीप सिद्धू और लक्खा सदाना का नाम, किसान नेताओं ने लगाया युवाओं को भड़काने का आरोप।
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर मौजद किसानों ने भी दीप सिद्धू और लक्खा सदाना पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप।
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन हरियाणा के प्रमुख गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने दीप सिद्धू पर प्रदर्शनकारियों को उकसाने और गुमराह करने का आरोप लगाया।
-स्वराज अभियान के नेता योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि हमने सिद्धू को शुरू से ही अपने प्रदर्शन से दूर कर दिया था।
-सिद्धू ने आरोपों को खारिज किया। 

08:27 AM, 27th Jan
-2 घंटे तक लालकिले के पास फंसे रहे बच्चों सहित 200 कलाकारों को बचाया गया
-लाल किले पर सोमवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने फहराया झंडा।
-आईटीओ रोड, नांगलोई, मुबारका चौक समेत कई स्थानों पर हुई थी हिंसा।
-दिल्‍ली में हिंसा के बाद पंजाब एवं हरियाणा में हाईअलर्ट, हरियाणा के 3 जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद
-लाल किले पर प्रदर्शनकारियों के झंडा फहराने का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा, कार्रवाई की मांग

