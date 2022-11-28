Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बेल्जियम की हार के बाद ब्रूसेल्स समते अन्य शहरों में हुई आगजनी (Video)

सोमवार, 28 नवंबर 2022 (14:13 IST)
मोरक्को ने रविवार को यहां विश्व कप में एक और उलटफेर करते हुए बेल्जियम को 2-0 से हरा दिया। इस हार से 2018 के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम पर ग्रुप चरण में बाहर होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है।स्थानापन्न अब्देलहामिद साबिरी ने 73वें मिनट में मोरक्को के लिये पहला गोल दागा। टीम के लिये दूसरा गोल जकारिया अबोखलाल ने स्टॉपेज टाइम में किया।

हालांकि यह उलटफेर मोरोक्को को तो खुश कर गई लेकिन बेलजियम के फुटबॉल फैंस इसको पचा नहीं पा रहे हैं। ब्रूसेल्स और अन्य शहरों में आगजनी के वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं।सूत्रों के मुताबिक मोरोक्को के अन्य शर्णार्थी अन्य यूरोपिय देशों में भी आगजनी कर रहे हैं।
ब्राजील के बाद दुनिया की दूसरी रैंकिंग की टीम बेल्जियम ने इससे पहले विश्व कप में पिछले सात ग्रुप मैच जीते थे।यह मोरक्को की 1998 के बाद विश्व कप में पहली और कुल तीसरी जीत है।

बेल्जियम अगर मोरक्को को हरा देती तो वह गत चैम्पियन फ्रांस के साथ नॉकआउट चरण में क्वालीफाई करने वाली दूसरी टीम बन जाती।बेल्जियम को अब ग्रुप के अपने अंतिम मैच में 2018 के फाइनल में पहुंची क्रोएशिया से भिड़ना है जबकि मोरक्को का सामना कनाडा से होगा।

