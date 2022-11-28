1 ओवर में बरसाए 7 छक्के, विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में ऋतु का राज (Video)

7 sixes in one over. Ruturaj Gaikwad actually played an over that we all imagined to play as a kid pic.twitter.com/jXvIygpxa7— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 28, 2022
Records created by Ruturaj Gaikwad in #VijayHazareTrophy today
- Maiden List A double-hundred, betters his PB to 220*
- Joint-most runs in an over in List A cricket (42 off 43)
- 1st batter to score 7 sixes in an over in List A cricket.
- 11th Indian to hit List A double-hundred pic.twitter.com/LDGAAICNtX
What a knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad - 220* from just 159 balls with 10 fours and 16 sixes. Smashed his 9 sixes in his last 12 balls, sheer carnage!
— . (@Vineeth_777) November 28, 2022इस पारी के साथ ही ऋतुराज ने कई और रिकॉर्ड भी ध्वस्त किए। महाराष्ट्र के रुतुराज गायकवाड़ विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के क्वार्टरफाइनल में सोमवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के खिलाफ एक ओवर में सात छक्के जड़कर लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट में ऐसा करने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बन गए।गायकवाड़ ने शिवा सिंह द्वारा फेंके गए 49वें ओवर में यह कीर्तिमान रचा।