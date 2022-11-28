Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

1 ओवर में बरसाए 7 छक्के, विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में ऋतु का राज (Video)

सोमवार, 28 नवंबर 2022 (13:40 IST)
कोई एक ओवर में 6 छक्कों से ज्यादा कैसे मार सकता है। लेकिन ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने आज विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के 1 ओवर में 7 छक्के लगाकर बड़े बड़े सूरमा जैसे युवराज सिंह, कीरन पोलार्ड और हर्शल गिब्स को पीछे छोड़ दिया। इन सभी बल्लेबाजों ने 1 ओवर में 6 छक्के लगाए थे।

महाराष्ट्र बनाम उत्तर प्रदेश के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में ऋतुराज ने यह कारनामा 49वें ओवर में सिंह की गेंदबाजी पर बनाया। इस ओवर में सिंह ने एक नो बॉल भी डाली थी जिस पर भी ऋतुराज ने छक्का जड़ा।इस ओवर के बाद ऋतुराज और 7 छक्के ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड करने लग गए।

इस पारी के साथ ही ऋतुराज ने कई और रिकॉर्ड भी ध्वस्त किए। महाराष्ट्र के रुतुराज गायकवाड़ विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के क्वार्टरफाइनल में सोमवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के खिलाफ एक ओवर में सात छक्के जड़कर लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट में ऐसा करने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बन गए।गायकवाड़ ने शिवा सिंह द्वारा फेंके गए 49वें ओवर में यह कीर्तिमान रचा।

इस ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद नो बॉल होने के कारण शिवा को कुल सात गेंदें फेंकनी पड़ीं। गायकवाड़ ने सभी गेंदों पर छक्के लगाकर ओवर में कुल 43 रन जोड़े।गायकवाड़ ने इसी ओवर में अपना दोहरा शतक भी पूरा किया। महाराष्ट्र के लिए पारी की शुरुआत करने उतरे गायकवाड़ ने इस पारी में 159 गेंदों पर 10 चौकों और 16 छक्कों की बदौलत नाबाद 220 रन बनाए, और अपनी टीम को 50 ओवर में 330 रन तक पहुंचाया।

