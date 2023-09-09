Select Your Language

G20 समिट : भारत मंडपम् में पीएम मोदी ने किया मेहमानों का स्वागत (Live Updates)

, शनिवार, 9 सितम्बर 2023 (07:47 IST)
G20 Summit Updates : G20 समिट सम्मेलन का आज पहला दिन है। सम्मेलन में अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बाइडन, ब्रिटिश पीएम ऋषि सुनक समेत दुनिया के कई दिग्गज नेता शामिल हो रहे है। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:28 AM, 9th Sep
सम्मेलन के लिए एक-एक कर भारत मंडपम् पहुंच रहे हैं मेहमान, आयोजन स्थल पर पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत। कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी G20  समिट।

09:09 AM, 9th Sep
पीएम मोदी भारत मंडपम् पहुंचे। विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भी साथ।

09:06 AM, 9th Sep
स्पेन के विदेश मंत्री जोस मैनुअल अल्बेरेस ब्यूनो G 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे।
जर्मन चांसलर ओलाफ स्कोल्ज़ जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे।
ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति लुइज इनासियो लूला डा सिल्वा और विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के प्रमुख टेड्रोस अधानोम घेब्रेयेसस भी दिल्ली पहुंचे।

08:04 AM, 9th Sep
जी20 के सदस्य देश वैश्विक सकल घरेलू उत्पाद का लगभग 85 प्रतिशत, वैश्विक व्यापार का 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक और विश्व जनसंख्या का लगभग दो-तिहाई प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं।
 
समूह में अर्जेंटीना, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ब्राजील, कनाडा, चीन, फ्रांस, जर्मनी, भारत, इंडोनेशिया, इटली, जापान, कोरिया गणराज्य, मैक्सिको, रूस, सऊदी अरब, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, तुर्किये, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) शामिल हैं।

08:00 AM, 9th Sep
भारत मंडपम् में शिल्प बाजार
दक्षिण भारत की साड़ियों से लेकर पूर्वोत्तर की हस्तनिर्मित वस्तुओं तक - भारत के समृद्ध और विविध सांस्कृतिक उत्पादों को यहां जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन स्थल पर गौरवपूर्ण स्थान मिला है। सम्मेलन स्थल ‘भारत मंडपम’ के परिसर में स्थापित 'शिल्प बाजार' में ताज महल और जनजातीय कलाओं की एक संगमरमर की प्रतिकृति भी प्रदर्शित की जा रही है।
 
प्रतिनिधियों और अन्य आगंतुकों को 'एक जिला, एक उत्पाद' और जीआई-टैग वाली वस्तुओं पर ध्यान केंद्रित करते हुए पूरे भारत के हस्तशिल्प उत्पाद दिखाए जाएंगे। यह प्रतिनिधियों को स्थानीय रूप से प्राप्त उत्पादों को खरीदने का एक अनूठा अवसर प्रदान करेगा।

07:51 AM, 9th Sep
सुबह 9.30 बजे भारत मंडपम के लीडर्स लाउंज में जुटेंगे मेहमान। सुबह 10.30 बजे सम्मेलन का पहला सत्र वन अर्थ पर पर होगा। दोपहर 3 बजे दूसरा सत्र वन फैमिली पर होगा। ट्री ऑफ फायर पर पीएम मोदी के साथ होगी वेलकम फोटोग्राफी। शाम 7 बजे डिनर का आयोजन। जी20 समिट के लिए दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

