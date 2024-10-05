live : हरियाणा की 90 सीटों पर वोटिंग, नायब सिंह सैनी, मनु भाकर समेत दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट

-कुलदीप सिंह बिश्नोई भी वोट डालने पहुंचे।
#WATCH | Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini arrives at a polling booth in Ambala to cast his vote for #HaryanaElelction pic.twitter.com/FE0FuHIXGH— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024
आज हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस पावन उत्सव का हिस्सा बनें और मतदान का एक नया रिकॉर्ड कायम करें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2024
#WATCH | On casting her first vote, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker says, "Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time..." https://t.co/806sYLcpoe pic.twitter.com/vQ5j4m7fFB— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024