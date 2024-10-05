Select Your Language

live : हरियाणा की 90 सीटों पर वोटिंग, नायब सिंह सैनी, मनु भाकर समेत दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट

voting in haryana

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2024 (08:13 IST)
Haryana elections 2024 live : हरियाणा की 90 विधानसभाओं के लिए सुबह 7 बजे से कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान जारी। वोटिंग शाम 6 बजे तक होगी। मतगणना 8 अक्टूबर को होगी। सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी लगातार तीसरी बार राज्य की सत्ता हासिल करने की कोशिश कर रही है, वहीं कांग्रेस एक दशक के बाद सरकार में वापसी की उम्मीद कर रही है। मतदान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


08:10 AM, 5th Oct
-सिरसा में अजय चौटाला ने परिवार समेत किया मतदान। 
-हरियाणा के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने भी वोट डाला। हरियाणावासियों से की वोट डालने की अपील। 

07:48 AM, 5th Oct
-हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने किया मतदान। प्रदेशवासियों से की वोट डालने की अपील। कहा लोकतंत्र के पर्व में हिस्सा लें। 
-कुलदीप सिंह बिश्नोई भी वोट डालने पहुंचे। 
-गुजरात के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने भी कुरुक्षेत्र में एक मतदान केंद्र पर किया मतदान। 

07:39 AM, 5th Oct
पीएम मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आज हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस पावन उत्सव का हिस्सा बनें और मतदान का एक नया रिकॉर्ड कायम करें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।

07:37 AM, 5th Oct
-केंद्रीय मंत्री और हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्टर ने किया मतदान। कहा राज्य में पार्टी को 50 से ज्यादा सीटों जीतेगी। 
-पंचकुला से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी चंद्र मोहन ने डाला वोट। 
-ओलंपिक खिलाड़ी मनु भाकर ने कैथल में किया मतदान। पहली बार वोट डालने के बाद भाकर ने लोगों से उनके पसंदीदा उम्मीदवार को वोट देने की अपील की। 

07:34 AM, 5th Oct
-हरियाणा की 90 विधानसभाओं के लिए मतदान आज सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ।
-मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुडा, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी विनेश फोगाट और जजपा के दुष्यंत चौटाला और 1027 अन्य उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला होगा।
-2,03,54,350 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के पात्र हैं जिनमें 8,821 मतदाता सौ वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के हैं। 

