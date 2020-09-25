Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

"Facebook" and "Whatsapp" : पति-पत्नी का सच्चा चुटकुला

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
Difference between "Facebook" and "Whatsapp" conversation :
 
On "Whatsapp" - 
Wife : कब से इंतजार कर रही हूं घर कब आ रहे हो Loafer?
Husband : अभी कुछ पता नहीं, मेरा दिमाग मत चाटो, जब देखो परेशान करती रहती हो. .. 
 
On "FaceBook" -
Wife : Dear when will you be back? You are the best husband in the world. Miss you. 
Come back soon.
 (Status liked by 50 of her friends)
 
Husband : Thanks for being there always. So lucky to have a wonderful wife like you. 
Will be back soon honey. (Status liked by 75 friends, including sister-in-law & mother-in-law)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

यात्रा वृत्तांत : उदयपुर का वैभवशाली, शौर्य से भरा इतिहास

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos