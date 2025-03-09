धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
रोहित शर्मा को गणित में नोबेल पुरस्कार मिलना चाहिए, भारत के लगातार 15वीं बार टॉस हारने पर फैंस ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

रोहित शर्मा को गणित में नोबेल पुरस्कार मिलना चाहिए, भारत के लगातार 15वीं बार टॉस हारने पर फैंस ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025 (15:12 IST)
India vs New Zealand Toss : न्यूजीलैंड ने रविवार को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के खिताबी मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया।यह एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट में भारत का लगातार पंद्रवा टॉस था जो भारत नहीं जीत पाया इसमें से 12 बार रोहित शर्मा कप्तान रहे।


आज न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान मिचेल सैंटनर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लिया। टॉस के बाद सैंटनर ने कहा कि जैसे-जैसे मैच आगे बढ़ेगा पिच धीमी हो सकती है। ऐसे में उनकी टीम अच्छा स्कोर खड़ा करने का प्रयास करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम में एक बदलाव है मैट हेनरी नहीं खेल रहे हैं उनकी जगह पर नेथन स्मिथ को एकादश में जगह दी गई है। मैट हेनरी ने भारत के खिलाफ पिछले मुकाबले में 5 विकेट लिए थे और अब तक इस टूर्नामेंट में 10 विकेट ले चुके हैं लेकिन अब वह इस तालिका को आगे नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे।

वहीं भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्हें बाद में बल्लेबाजी करने से कोई परेशानी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले मैच में भी उनकी टीम ने आसानी से लक्ष्य हासिल किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं हैं।

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार है:-
 
भारत एकादश: रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, अक्षर पटेल, केएल राहुल (विकेटकीपर), हार्दिक पंड्या, रवींद्र जडेजा मोहम्मद शमी, कुलदीप यादव और वरुण चक्रवर्ती।
 
न्यूजीलैंड एकादश : विल यंग, रचिन रवींद्र, केन विलियमसन, डैरिल मिचेल, टॉम लेथम (विकेटकीपर), ग्लेन फिलिप्स, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, मिचेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), नेथन स्मिथ, काइल जेमिसन और विलियम ओरूर्क।

15वीं बार लगातार ODI टॉस हारा भारत पर फैंस को मिली इस कीवी पेसर के बाहर होने की खुशखबरी

