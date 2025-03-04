धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
बाबा खाटू श्याम जी का मेला कब लगेगा, इंदौर से कैसे जाएं इस धाम पर?
खाटूश्याम जी का जन्मोत्सव हर साल कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की देवउठनी एकादशी को बड़ी धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है।
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए |
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर शिवालकर को श्रद्धांजलि दी

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर शिवालकर को श्रद्धांजलि दी

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 4 मार्च 2025 (15:36 IST)
India vs Australia : भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ी घरेलू क्रिकेट के दिग्गज पद्माकर शिवालकर (Padmakar Shivalkar) की याद और सम्मान में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल के दौरान मंगलवार को यहां बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर मैदान में उतरे। शिवालकर का उम्र संबंधी बीमारी के कारण सोमवार को निधन हो गया था। उन्होंने 84 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में अंतिम सांस ली।
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘स्वर्गीय पद्माकर शिवालकर के सम्मान में भारतीय टीम आज काली पट्टी बांधकर खेल रही है।’’

शिवालकर उन बेहतरीन स्पिनरों में से एक थे जिन्हें भारत के लिए खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला क्योंकि वह बिशन सिंह बेदी जैसे महान खिलाड़ियों के युग में खेले थे।

वामहस्त स्पिनर शिवालकर ने मुंबई के लिए 124 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में 589 विकेट लिए। शिवालकर को बीसीसीआई द्वारा प्रतिष्ठित सीके नायडू ‘लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था।
मौजूदा भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा भी मुंबई से हैं।

मुंबई के महान स्पिनर पद्माकर शिवालकर का निधन

मुंबई के महान स्पिनर पद्माकर शिवलकर का उम्र संबंधी समस्याओं के कारण सोमवार को यहां निधन हो गया। वह 84 वर्ष के थे।भारत के लिए कभी नहीं खेले पाने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनरों में शामिल शिवालकर ने 1961-62 से 1987-88 के बीच कुल 124 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में हिस्सा लिया और 19.69 की औसत से 589 विकेट लिए।

बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर ने 22 साल की उम्र में रणजी ट्रॉफी में पदार्पण किया और 48 साल की उम्र तक खेलना जारी रखा। उन्होंने भारत की प्रमुख घरेलू प्रतियोगिता में 361 विकेट लिए जिसमें ग्यारह बार मैच में 10 विकेट लेना शामिल हैं। शिवालकर ने 12 लिस्ट ए मैचों 16 विकेट लिए है।

उन्हें भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड द्वारा 2017 में सीके नायडू ‘लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था।मुंबई क्रिकेट संघ (एमसीए) के अध्यक्ष अजिंक्य नाइक ने कहा, ‘‘मुंबई क्रिकेट ने आज एक सच्चे दिग्गज को खो दिया है। पद्माकर शिवालकर सर का खेल में योगदान, खासकर अब तक के सबसे बेहतरीन स्पिनरों में से एक के रूप में हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुंबई क्रिकेट पर उनका समर्पण, कौशल और प्रभाव अद्वितीय है। उनका निधन क्रिकेट जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।’(भाषा)


 



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

चोटिल एडन मारक्रम के कवर के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जॉर्ज लिंडे को बुलाया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो