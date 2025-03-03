Select Your Language

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद ने रोहित शर्मा को कहा 'मोटा' और खराब कप्तान, पार्टी ने तुरंत लिया एक्शन

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, सोमवार, 3 मार्च 2025 (14:26 IST)
Congress’s Shama Mohamed Remark on Rohit Sharma : भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर एक कंट्रोवर्शियल कमेंट करने के बाद कांग्रेस की महिला प्रवक्ता डॉ. शमा मोहम्मद भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के घेरे में आ चुकी हैं। उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा को मोटा बताते हुए उन्हें अपना वजन कम करने की सलाह दी, उन्होंने शर्मा को भारत का अब तक का सबसे 'Unimpressive' कप्तान भी कहा। उनके इस कमेंट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ चुकी है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के गुस्सा होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने खुद को उनके इस बयान से किनारे कर लिया है।

कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा (Pawan Khera) ने कहा कि पार्टी ने उनसे उनका ट्वीट हटाने को कहा, जिसके बाद शमा ने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया। पवन खेड़ा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डॉ. शमा मोहम्मद द्वारा क्रिकेट के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी पर की गई टिप्पणियाँ, पार्टी के आधिकारिक दृष्टिकोण का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करती है।  
 
उन्हें एक्स से संबंधित सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट हटाने का निर्देश दिया गया है और भविष्य में अधिक सतर्क रहने की सलाह भी दी गई है।  
 
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस खेल जगत के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों के योगदान को सर्वोच्च सम्मान देती है और उनकी विरासत को कम आंकने वाले किसी भी बयान का समर्थन नहीं करती है।'

डॉ. शमा मोहम्मद ने ट्वीट किया था कि 'एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर मोटे हैं रोहित शर्मा! वजन कम करने की जरूरत है! और निःसंदेह भारत का अब तक का सबसे अप्रभावी कप्तान है!” (Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”)
 
उनकी टिप्पणियों के बाद क्रिकेट फैंस और अन्य पार्टियों ने उन्हें इस टिपण्णी के लिए खूब लताड़ा। जब एक यूजर  ने शर्मा को "World Class Player" कहा, शमा ने यूजर को जवाब दिया
 
"अपने पूर्ववर्तियों की तुलना में उनमें इतना विश्व स्तरीय क्या है? वह एक औसत दर्जे के कप्तान होने के साथ-साथ एक औसत दर्जे के खिलाड़ी भी हैं जो भारत का कप्तान बनने के लिए भाग्यशाली रहे।"

webdunia


टीएमसी सांसद सौगत रॉय ने किया शमा का समर्थन
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर शमा मोहम्मद की टिप्पणी पर टीएमसी सांसद सौगत रॉय (Saugata Roy) ने कहा "...कांग्रेस नेता ने जो कहा है वह सही है...रोहित शर्मा को टीम में होना ही नहीं चाहिए।"

हर तरफ से अपनी टिपण्णी के लिए आलोचना बटोर रही शमा मोहम्मद ने कहा, "यह एक खिलाड़ी की फिटनेस के बारे में एक सामान्य ट्वीट था। यह शरीर को शर्मसार करने वाला नहीं था। मेरा हमेशा मानना ​​था कि एक खिलाड़ी को फिट होना चाहिए, और मुझे लगा कि वह थोड़ा अधिक वजन वाला था, इसलिए मैंने बस इसके बारे में ट्वीट किया। मुझ पर बिना किसी कारण के हमला किया गया है। जब मैंने उनकी तुलना पिछले कप्तानों से की, तो मैंने एक बयान दिया। मेरा अधिकार है। कहने में क्या गलत है? यह एक लोकतंत्र है..."

webdunia
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर शमा मोहम्मद की टिप्पणी पर कांग्रेस सांसद रजनी पाटिल का कहना है, "मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से और पार्टी भी किसी के भी बॉडी शेमिंग को मंजूरी नहीं देगी। देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले खिलाड़ी के बारे में इस तरह से बात करना सही नहीं है। पार्टी इस पर उनसे जवाब मांगेगी।"

