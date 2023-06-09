WTC Final में अर्धशतक बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने अजिंक्य रहाणे, नो बॉल के जीवनदान का उठाया फायदा

पगबाधा की अपील पर अंपायर ने उंगली उठा दी थी लेकिन अजिंक्य रहाणे ने रिव्यू लिया और रीप्ले में पाया गया कि पैट कमिंस ने नो बॉल डाली है। शायद किस्मत को यह ही मंजूर था कि विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज द्वारा अर्धशतक अजिंक्य रहाणे के बल्ले से ही आए।
in WTC 2021 final: 49(117)
in WTC 2023 final: 52*(92) so far
He has contributed more than Kohli and Rohit at the biggest stage, yet he is the only one who is abused by Indian cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/alWDhsiWmq
The Saviour - CSK Blood Ajinkya Rahane!!
It's Redemption day for Rahane #WTCFinal
