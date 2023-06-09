Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

WTC Final में अर्धशतक बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने अजिंक्य रहाणे, नो बॉल के जीवनदान का उठाया फायदा

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2023 (16:15 IST)
Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में अजिंक्य रहाणेAjinkya Rahane ने अर्धशतक जड़कर एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया है।  विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final में पहला अर्धशतक जड़ने वाले अजिंक्य रहाणे पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। इससे पहले साल 2021 के  विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में वह 49 रनों पर थे लेकिन अपना विकेट न्यूजीलैंड के तेज गेंदबाज नील वैंगनर के हाथों गंवा चुके थे।

अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 117 गेंदों पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस की गेंद पर छक्का मारकर अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि पैट कमिंस ने गुरुवार को ही अजिंक्य रहाणे को पवैलियन की राह दिखा दी थी जब वह 22 गेंदो में 17 रनों पर खेल रहे थे।
पगबाधा की अपील पर अंपायर ने उंगली उठा दी थी लेकिन अजिंक्य रहाणे ने रिव्यू लिया और रीप्ले में पाया गया कि पैट कमिंस ने नो बॉल डाली है। शायद किस्मत को यह ही मंजूर था कि विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज द्वारा अर्धशतक अजिंक्य रहाणे के बल्ले से ही आए।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

3 गोलों से अर्जेंटीना को हराकर भारतीय हॉकी टीम पहुंची FIH Pro League Hockey Pro League के शीर्ष पर

प्रचलित

webdunia

IPL 2023 का आया पूरा शेड्यूल, इन दो टीमों के बीच होगा पहला मुकाबला

webdunia

धोनी और साक्षी की प्रेम कहानी की अनकही बातें

webdunia

विराट कोहली के बारे में जानिए 10 रोचक बातें

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos