The Oval की पिच की तस्वीर अपलोड की दिनेश कार्तिक ने, फैंस ने दिए मजेदार जवाब

Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 5, 2023
What is your playing XI gonna be? pic.twitter.com/wLyYHr4vcy
HOW IS THIS NUTRAL ?— DRP (@its_DRP) June 5, 2023
India is spin friendly
Aus is pace friendly , this is perfect for them
2 ICC final, 2 time biasedness towards opposition...
Pitch kha hai
— Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) June 5, 2023
Everyone just calm down. We need to check the pitch on the day of the test match. They might trim down the grass at the last moment. The grass is kept to hold the pitch together. If the grass is trimmed, it will be a firm wicket. And if the sun shines, it will flatten out.
— QrioCT (@MyQrioCT) June 5, 2023