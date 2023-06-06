Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

The Oval की पिच की तस्वीर अपलोड की दिनेश कार्तिक ने, फैंस ने दिए मजेदार जवाब

मंगलवार, 6 जून 2023 (14:10 IST)
आईपीएल में असफलता अनुभव करने के बाद, कमेंटेटर और बल्लेबाज Dinesh Karthik अब हमें WTC Final में कुमार संगकारा, सुनील गावस्कर और रवि शास्त्री के साथ कमेंटरी करते दिखाई देंगे। भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच World Test Championship Final लंदन के ओवल मैदान में 7 से 11 जून तक खेला जाएगा। दिनेश कार्तिक लंदन पहुंच गए हैं और मैच के 2 दिन पहले उन्होंने Oval Pitch की एक झलक अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर पोस्ट की।  उन्होंने पिच का फोटो डालते हुए कैप्शन लिखा "WTC Final के लिए दो दिन बाकी हैं और पिच ऐसी दिखती है। आपकी प्लेइंग इलेवन क्या होने वाली है?"


उनके द्वारा पोस्ट की गई पिच की यह फोटो देख पता चलता है कि पिच पर घास की परत है और यह पिच तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए ज़्यादा सहायक सिद्ध होने वाली है। उनकी इस पोस्ट ने काफी क्रिकेट फैंस को आकर्षित किया। इस पोस्ट पर काफी रिट्वीट और कमेंट आए। कुछ लोगों को पिच का यह हाल देख कर डर लग रहा है, उनका कहना है कि अगर पिच ऐसी रही तो यह टेस्ट 2 दिनों में ही ख़त्म हो जाएगा और कुछ को अपने बल्लेबाजों की क्षमता पर भरोसा है।


लंदन में Kennington Oval ने अब तक 105 टेस्ट मैचों की मेजबानी की है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंडिया का प्रदर्शन इस ग्राउंड में कुछ खास नहीं रहा है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने यहां 38 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं जिसमें उन्होंने 7 जीत, 17 हार प्राप्त की है, 14 मैच उनके ड्रॉ रहे हैं वहीँ, भारत ने यहां 14 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं जिनमें से 2 जीत, 5 हार और 7 मैच ड्रॉ रहे।

