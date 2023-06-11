सिर्फ 70 रन और 7 विकेट! अंतिम दिन धाराशाही हुए बल्लेबाज नहीं मिटा पाए चोकर्स का दाग

"Me sabko Newton, Vasco da gama aur Professor Albus Dumbledore ke quotes bhej dunga, story laga dena" pic.twitter.com/iNBwi4fK9A— Tweet Chor (@Pagal_aurat) June 11, 2023
Very disappointed with Virat Kohli’s shot, he literally gifted his wicket just like Rohit Sharma & Pujara
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) June 11, 2023
It's time to move on from rohit and virat. form a new team or disappoint billions every year.
— (@firki07) June 11, 2023
“Lunch tak to tik jaate khaana yahin mil jaata” pic.twitter.com/JKyeWYBERG
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2023
Ok.. we have to accept that our team has played badly.. they will get a lot of flak for this.. it is easy for us to sit back and criticize them for their performances.. but it is also the time for us to stand by them at this hour and hope they will improve their instagram stories
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 11, 2023
Just one request to team India. Don't lose Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Lose to Nepal in first round and make the pain bearable.
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 11, 2023
In a real world we would've needed 250 with 9 wickets in hand on Day 5. A decent chance given up.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 10, 2023गौरतलब है कि चौथे दिन के अंत तक भारत ने 3 विकेट के नुकसान पर 164 रन बना लिए थे। चाय से पहले भारत ने 41 रनों पर 1 विकेट और फिर अंत के सत्र में शानदार और आक्रामाक बल्लेबाजी के दम पर 2 विकेट खोकर 120 रन बनाए थे। पांचवे दिन टीम को जीत के लिए 280 रनों की दरकार थी लेकिन टीम सिर्फ 70 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई।