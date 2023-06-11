Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

WTC Final में एक बार फिर अर्धशतक जड़ने में नाकाम हुए कोहली, फैंस ने सिर पकड़ा

रविवार, 11 जून 2023 (16:20 IST)
WTC Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में Virat Kohli विराट कोहली एक बार फिर अर्धशतक बनाने में नाकाम हुए। पहली पारी में 14 रन बनाने वाले विराट कोहली दूसरी पारी में 49 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। उनका दर्शनीय कैच steve smith स्टीव स्मिथ ने दूसरी स्लिप में लिया और गेंदबाजी scot boland स्कॉट बॉलैंड कर रहे थे।

विराट कोहली ने 77 गेंदो में यह 49 रन बनाए। इससे पहले वह कल 44 रन बनाकर खेलने उतरे और सिर्फ 5 रन ही बना पाए। विराट कोहली जैसा बल्लेबाज विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में 4 पारियों में से एक भी बार 50 पार ना जा पाए इसमें काफी आशचर्य लगता है लेकिन सच यह ही है। विराट कोहली साल 2021 के विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में जब खेल रहे थे तब भी एक बार भी अर्धशतक नहीं बना पाए थे।

वहीं खेल के लिहाज से भी उनका विकेट खासा महत्वपूर्ण था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए खतरा साबित हो रहे विराट कोहली ने शुक्रवार को अंतिम सत्र में खासी तेजी से रन बनाए थे।


रिकी पोंटिंग ने शुभमन गिल के कैच को ठहराया सही, कैमरून ग्रीन ने नहीं की कोई गलती

