WTC Final में एक बार फिर अर्धशतक जड़ने में नाकाम हुए कोहली, फैंस ने सिर पकड़ा

Virat Kohli was totally prepared to play the WTC final for India, last night he stays up all night to search motivational quotes from all over internet and now ready to post as Instagram story.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 11, 2023
Entire WTC Cycle: 30 Average
WTC (2021-2023): 28 Average
Last 3 Years : 24 Average
WTC 2021 Final : Failed
WTC 2023 Final : Failed
He always fails when the team needs him the most. CHOKLI for a reason.— Jyran (@Jyran45) June 11, 2023
This should be his last test, let him play Ranji Trophy to make a… pic.twitter.com/RbxNle5oew
Chokli pic.twitter.com/vqG0YIRBlT
— Rahane Stan (@perroism7) June 11, 2023
Ravi Shastri said, "Steven Smith drops nothing of Virat Kohli. He takes everything, even a blinder". pic.twitter.com/RP7uGX97bJ
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023
Virat Kohli has been getting out driving outside off ball, edged and caught in slip for last so many years and still no sign of improvement or even intent.
Sachin was getting out in same fashion against Australia in a series, and Sachin worked on it and didn't play his favourite… pic.twitter.com/QynDiQwpLR— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 11, 2023