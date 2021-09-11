बाइडेन ने व्हाइट हाउस से छह मिनट के संदेश में कहा, यह मेरे लिए 11 सितंबर की मुख्य शिक्षा है कि हमारी सबसे कमजोर स्थिति में भी जो चीज हमें मानव बनाती है, अमेरिका की आत्मा के लिए लड़ाई में एकता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है।
20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb— President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021