Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

9/11 हमले के 20 साल, क्या बोले अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बिडेन...

webdunia
शनिवार, 11 सितम्बर 2021 (09:03 IST)
वॉशिगटन। अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने शनिवार को 9/11 की 20वीं बरसी पर वीडियो संदेश जारी किया। 11 सितंबर 2001 को अमेरिकी इतिहास के सबसे घातक आतंकवादी हमले में 2,977 लोग मारे गए थे।
 
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने ट्विटर पर पोस्ट एक वीडियो संदेश में कहा कि 11 सितंबर 2009 के 20 साल बाद हम 2,977 लोगों को याद करते हैं, जिन्हें हमने खो दिया और उन लोगों का सम्मान करते हैं जिन्होंने जोखिम उठाया और अपनी जान दे दी। जैसा हमने आने वाले दिनों में देखा कि एकता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है. यह वही है जो हमें बनाता है कि हम कौन है और हम इसे नहीं भूल सकते।
 
बाइडेन ने व्हाइट हाउस से छह मिनट के संदेश में कहा, यह मेरे लिए 11 सितंबर की मुख्य शिक्षा है कि हमारी सबसे कमजोर स्थिति में भी जो चीज हमें मानव बनाती है, अमेरिका की आत्मा के लिए लड़ाई में एकता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है।
 
इससे पहले, व्हाइट हाउस ने सूचित किया कि बाइडेन और देश की प्रथम महिला जिल बाइडेन 9/11 के आतंकी हमलों की 20वीं बरसी पर न्यूयॉर्क, पेनसिल्वेनिया और वर्जीनिया की यात्रा करेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

दिल्ली में जोरदार बारिश, इन बड़ी खबरों पर आज सबकी नजर...

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos