काबुल एयरपोर्ट : उड़ते विमान से गिरे लोग, देखें दिल दहलाने वाला वीडियो

webdunia
सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021 (15:05 IST)
काबुल। अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद देश में हालात भयानक हो गए हैं। लोग देश छोड़कर जाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट की ओर भाग रहे हैं। एयरपोर्ट पर सैलाब आ गया है।
webdunia

 
ALSO READ: Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर हुई गोलीबारी में 5 लोगों की मौत, हवाई अड्‍डे पर देखे गए शव, चारों तरफ अफरा-तफरी
ऐसा ही एक भयावह दृश्य सामने आया जहां उड़ते विमान से 2 लोग गिर गए। एएनआई ने राइटर्स के हवाले से कहा है कि काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर हुई गोलीबारी में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं सैकड़ों लोग काबुल छोड़ने के लिए जबर्दस्ती विमान में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
विमान आते ही लोग बसों और रेल की तरह उसकी ओर दौड़ रहे है।
अफगानिस्तान से निकलने का अभी एकमात्र रास्ता काबुल एयरपोर्ट ही नजर आ रहा है।

इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है कि ये अफगान युवा किस तरह से विमान में चढ़े।

