फिलिस्तीनी राष्‍ट्रपति महमूद अब्बास के काफिले पर हमला, बाल-बाल बचे

, बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2023 (12:45 IST)
फिलिस्तीन के राष्‍ट्रपति महमूद अब्बास के काफिले पर बुधवार को जानलेवा हमला हुआ। हमले में अब्बास बाल-बाल बच गए। इस हमले के बाद सुरक्षाबलों की हमलावरों से मुठभेड़ हुई। दोनों ओर से जमकर गोलीबारी हुई।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो जारी हुआ है, जिसमें राष्‍ट्रपति अब्बास के कारों के काफिले पर फायरिंग होते देखी जा सकती है। अब्बास के बेड़े में शामिल एक बॉडीगार्ड को अचानक ही गोली लग जाती है और वह गिर पड़ता है।
 
माना जा रहा है कि सन्स ऑफ अबु जंदाल नामक एक संगठन ने फिलिस्तीनी राष्‍ट्रपति के काफिले पर हमला किया है। इस संगठन ने इजराइल के खिलाफ पूरी तरह युद्ध का एलान करने के लिए 24 घंटे का समय दिया था।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि 7 अक्टूबर को हमास द्वारा इजराइल पर हमले के बाद से ही गाजा पट्टी में इजराइली सेना जमकर तबाही मचा रही है। 

 

